Giants’ Jaxson Dart Suffers Knee Injury on Hit From Rams During ‘MNF’

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants showdown on “Monday Night Football” took a drastic turn in the first quarter when quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an apparent knee injury.

Dart, the Giants’ second-year first-round pick, had driven his team down the field. Their possession stalled out, but Giants head coach John Harbaugh left his young quarterback and offense on the field, knowing the high-powered Rams’ offense was on the other sideline.

However, the play ended in disaster for the Giants.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart Injured vs Rams

During his pass attempt, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart both met at the quarterback, leading to a high-low situation that left Dart injured.

“#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is down,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 20. “Holding his left knee.”

Dart was able to walk off the field under his own power, but Jameis Winston took over on the second possession for the Giants.

Dart soon exited the blue medical tent and walked back into the locker room area.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted in reaction, “Jaxson Dart is down and isn’t moving after getting sandwiched on that third-down play. Giants and Rams players taking a knee around him. Scary stuff.”

Young QBs Banged Up in Week 2

Dart joins fellow young quarterbacks Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) to suffer injuries in Week 2, though it unclear if his is close to the severity of ether.

Daniels has an elbow injury, while Williams is dealing with a hamstring issue. Dart was deemed questionable, but notably did not immediately head in for X-rays, which could be a positive sign for New York.

The Giants’ defense did its job, forcing Matthew Stafford and the Rams into a three-and-out.

The Rams cannot take the Giants lightly, even without Dart in the game. Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick and has thrown 30 touchdown passes in a season during his career.

LA entered this contest with injury concerns of its own. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve with a knee injury that required surgery. The Rams ruled Puka Nacua inactive on game day. He added a hip injury to his groin issue in practice during the week.