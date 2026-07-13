Davante Adams Hints at Possible Aaron Donald Return to Rams in New Social Media Post

The Los Angeles Rams have made some noise this offseason. They started off the season by trading for former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, picked up his teammate in free agency, and then made the biggest move of the season by trading for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

All this noise surrounding the Rams has gotten retired Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald thinking about returning at a chance for another ring.

Donald was spotted by TMZ working out at the Rams practice facility on Friday.

Word on the street from NFL insider Adam Schefter is that Donald is thinking very about coming back to the Rams. However, another piece of evidence dropped from wide receiver Davante Adams, and this might have just confirmed Donald’s return.

Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams Makes Instagram Post of Aaron Donald to Fuel Speculation

At around 10:00 A.M. PST on Monday, July 13, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams shared a post on his Instagram story of him and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald.

The caption read “My Brudda,” with the handshake emoji.

Donald was quick to repost Adams’ story, which have increased speculation about Donald actually returning to the NFL and signing with the Rams.