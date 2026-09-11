Rams Defender Facing Potential Punishment From NFL After Hit on Brock Purdy

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tyler Davis should expect to hear from the NFL this week over his hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

During the second quarter, on a second-and-3 with 1:24 on the clock, Purdy dropped back to pass. His attempt fell incomplete, intended for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. But the 49ers still got a fresh set of downs thanks to the penalty on Davis.

It was on the Niners’ side of the field, so the Rams were able to negate the gaffe.

Still, the NFL’s review system could very well assess Davis not one but two penalties for the collision with Purdy.

Rams’ Tyler Davis Facing Punishment Over Brock Purdy Hit in 49ers Game

Davis was flagged for roughing the passer, which cost the Rams 15 yards during the contest, but he faces a fine on top of that.

Per the NFL, roughing the passer penalties can incur fines up to $17,911 for first offenses and $23,882. It is the first of the campaign for Davis, and the NFL often takes advantage of decisions being at its discretion.

Simply put, Davis could very well face a lesser fine or no fine at all.

However, during the broadcast, it was also noted that Davis appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Purdy.

The league has those fines set at up to $23,882 for first-time infractions and as much as $47,762 for secondary offenses. That means that Davis–again, as a first-time offender this season–could face a fine up to $41,793.

Notably, Davis’ penalty was one of two called during the contest.

Unfortunately for the Rams, both were on them. Right tackle Warren McClendon was called for offensive holding on the offensive series before Davis picked up his infraction.

However, that does not mean that any player is safe from additional scrutiny by the NFL. Just as they do with fines, the league regularly goes back and assesses financial penalties for infractions that were not called in-game.

This story will be updated.