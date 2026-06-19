Deion Sanders Drops Strong View of Rams, Myles Garrett Trade

Deion Sanders continues to be a walking soundbyte machine. The Colorado head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer rarely shies away from dishing his opinion on a big NFL topic. Yet the latest one involves the Los Angeles Rams, Myles Garrett and his son Shedeur’s team the Cleveland Browns.

The now third-year Buffaloes head coach watched Jared Verse now join forces with his quarterback offspring. But additionally witnessed Garrett leave the Browns to land with the aspiring NFC contender.

The Browns-Rams June 1 trade that shook up the sports world impacts the Buffaloes leader too. Since his son lands a new teammate but loses an All-Pro one in the process. That sparked this strong viewpoint from Sanders.

Deion Sanders’ Myles Garrett, Rams Take is a Stunner

Speaking with DJ Siddiqi via Covers, Sanders weighed in on the huge trade. Many fans and analysts fully believe that Cleveland is in for a full rebuild with Verse on board but longtime defensive face Garrett out.

Sanders isn’t shy about defending former players including past Colorado star Travis Hunter. But the verbose football legend made it clear: He holds no animosity toward Browns general manager Andrew Berry pulling off the Garrett swap.

“I’m happy with Mr. Berry, the GM, and what he’s doing,” Sanders began. “I’m not going to question his direction of what he’s bringing to the table.”

Sanders adds he’s not interested in interfering with the Browns’ personnel decisions even with Shedeur Sanders on board.

“I’m not there, so I don’t know the intangibles that provoked that trade,” Sanders added.

Deion Sanders Adds What he ‘Can’t Wait’ for Involving Trade

Sanders clearly sounds like he’s fully on board with Berry and the Browns’ decision making process.

While the Dawg Pound views shipping out Garrett as unpopular, Cleveland gains one of the best rising edge rusher talents in Verse through this deal. Cleveland gains the Rams’ 2027 first round selection, a 2028 second rounder and 2029 third rounder in this trade.

Sanders continued to double down on avoiding criticizing Berry and the Browns’ decision, saying he’s more excited than anything.

“I’m happy with what they got, and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out,” Sanders said.

Sanders also likely knows that the Browns add representation from his alma mater Florida State in acquiring Verse. Again, Cleveland gets younger and faster on defense while Shedeur Sanders battles for the QB1 role.

Sanders Also Chimes in on Ex-Rams Assistant

Garrett/Verse wasn’t the only Rams themed topic Sanders addressed.

He weighed in on Hunter navigating with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are led by former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The soon-to-be second-year Jags head coach drew criticism from Coach Prime for not using Hunter both ways like how he did at Jackson State and Colorado.

Sanders, again, believes Hunter should earn increased snap counts.

“The kid won the Heisman playing both sides of the ball. That’s all I gotta say on that,” Sanders said. “There’s no comparison to what he’s able to produce on the field.”

Coen still took Jacksonville to the AFC South title in his first season by winning 13 games, the most by a rookie Jaguars coach. But Sanders believes Hunter can be used more, even with Coen running a Rams-like attack in the Sunshine State.