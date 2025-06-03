Details of Rams’ Failed Draft Day Move Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams had the chance to move up and take Tetairoa McMillan at the draft in April. But the Carolina Panthers‘ asking price became too rich for LA’s blood.

New details emerged about the Rams’ interest in McMillan, the wideout from Arizona who the Panthers chose with the eighth overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers website took readers deep into their process and reported about the Rams’ interest in trading up to select McMillan. LA decided to trade out of the first round by acquiring three selections from the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2026 first-round pick.

Why Did The Rams Want To Trading Up?

The Rams and Panthers have been draft-day trade partners before, as recently as last year. LA traded three selections, including its 2025 second-round pick, to Carolina for pick No. 39 a year ago — which it used to take Brandon Fiske from Florida State.

So with familiarity in play, and the Rams reportedly thinking highly of McMillan and with him still on the board at No. 8, they were strongly considering another deal that would move them into the top-10.

According to the Panthers website, Carolina general manager Dan Morgan engaged with Les Snead and other Rams brass to gauge their interest in another deal. Though offers were not disclosed, Morgan told the Carolina website he asked for the moon, because he knew he wanted to draft McMillan.

“It’s like if they want this, they’re going to have to go above and beyond, kind of like what they did to us last year when they gave us the [second-round pick],” Morgan told the Panthers website. “That’s because I was convicted on our guy. I really don’t want to lose this player. But if we are going to lose the player, and it’s something that could potentially set us up for the future, if we get a load of picks out of them, then let’s explore it.”