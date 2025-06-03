Details of Rams’ Failed Draft Day Move Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams had the chance to move up and take Tetairoa McMillan at the draft in April. But the Carolina Panthers‘ asking price became too rich for LA’s blood.
New details emerged about the Rams’ interest in McMillan, the wideout from Arizona who the Panthers chose with the eighth overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Panthers website took readers deep into their process and reported about the Rams’ interest in trading up to select McMillan. LA decided to trade out of the first round by acquiring three selections from the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2026 first-round pick.
Why Did The Rams Want To Trading Up?
The Rams and Panthers have been draft-day trade partners before, as recently as last year. LA traded three selections, including its 2025 second-round pick, to Carolina for pick No. 39 a year ago — which it used to take Brandon Fiske from Florida State.
So with familiarity in play, and the Rams reportedly thinking highly of McMillan and with him still on the board at No. 8, they were strongly considering another deal that would move them into the top-10.
According to the Panthers website, Carolina general manager Dan Morgan engaged with Les Snead and other Rams brass to gauge their interest in another deal. Though offers were not disclosed, Morgan told the Carolina website he asked for the moon, because he knew he wanted to draft McMillan.
“It’s like if they want this, they’re going to have to go above and beyond, kind of like what they did to us last year when they gave us the [second-round pick],” Morgan told the Panthers website. “That’s because I was convicted on our guy. I really don’t want to lose this player. But if we are going to lose the player, and it’s something that could potentially set us up for the future, if we get a load of picks out of them, then let’s explore it.”
“But I didn’t really want to. I was kind of hoping that they would say no.”
Ultimately, Morgan got his wish, and the Rams would not part with the huge haul he was asking for. Thus, Carolina stood pat at No. 8 and chose McMillan.
“So when they said no at the end, I was fine with it,” Morgan said. “I was actually like, ‘Sweet.'”
Why Did The Rams Trade Their First Round Pick Instead?
The Rams ultimately upgraded their receiving corps by signing veteran free agent Davante Adams. They also took highly thought-of tight end Terrance Ferguson from Oregon in the second round and Konata Mumpfield from Pitt in the seventh round.
But still in win-now mode, the Rams now have two first-round picks and four selections in the first three rounds next year. Acquiring Atlanta’s first-round pick could give LA the chance to trade its own first-round selection at the 2025 trade deadline — or the Falcons’ if Atlanta has a big year with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Snead, coach Sean McVay and the rest of LA leadership now have enhanced flexibility to upgrade with two first-round picks potentially too.
McMillan may end up being a star, but for an organization that has made one first-round pick since 2016, and with an aging quarterback Matthew Stafford, LA may need to start thinking of the future again soon.
