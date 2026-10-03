Rams Get Huge Boost Ahead of Sunday’s Game vs Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for another important matchup after a difficult Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles surrendered a 16-point halftime lead before falling 30-26, leaving the team looking to respond in its next game.

The Rams now travel to Philadelphia for a Week 4 meeting with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams enter the matchup with key players sidelined, creating uncertainty on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles will need to manage several absences while preparing for Philadelphia’s offense. The Eagles also face their own personnel concerns heading into Sunday’s game, which could shape how both teams approach the matchup.

DeVonta Smith Ruled Out as Rams Get Major Boost

The Eagles will be without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith against the Rams after Philadelphia ruled him out with a hamstring injury. Smith has 19 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown through the opening three games.

Smith has been one of Jalen Hurts’ primary receiving options this season. He produced 117 receiving yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 before recording 65 yards against the Chicago Bears last week.

The absence becomes more significant because Philadelphia will also miss tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Goedert is dealing with a knee injury, while Brown remains out with an ankle issue.

With Smith unavailable, the Eagles will need other players to take on larger roles. Dontayvion Wicks has nine receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown this season. Rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and veteran tight end Zach Ertz could also see increased opportunities.

“CBS Sports” reported that Smith could miss two to three games because of the hamstring issue. He did not practice throughout the week after playing every offensive snap against Chicago.

The Eagles will also be without linebacker Zack Baun, who has been ruled out with a concussion. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is expected to start alongside Jihaad Campbell.

For Los Angeles, Smith’s absence removes one of Philadelphia’s key offensive weapons ahead of a matchup where the Rams already have several defensive concerns.

Rams Prepare for Eagles Game Amid Key Injuries

The Rams will also enter Sunday’s matchup without several important players. Aaron Donald has been ruled out with a back injury after missing practice throughout the week.

Donald returned from a two-year retirement this season but has not played alongside Myles Garrett, who remains on injured reserve after knee surgery. Donald has recorded four tackles this season while remaining involved in the Rams’ pass rush.

Los Angeles will also be without cornerback Jaylen Watson. He suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Rams’ Week 3 loss to Denver and remains sidelined.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson is another absence. The Rams placed him on injured reserve because of a medial ankle sprain, meaning he will miss at least four games.

There is positive news for the offense, however. Puka Nacua is cleared to return after missing the previous two games with a hip injury. Nacua practiced fully on Friday and carries no injury designation heading into Sunday.

Colby Parkinson remains questionable with knee and shoulder issues, while outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart is questionable with a groin injury.

The Rams will now turn their attention to Philadelphia after their loss to Denver. The Eagles’ absences give Los Angeles another factor to consider as both teams try to regroup in Week 4.