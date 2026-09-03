Rams’ Decision on Aaron Donald Spells Bad News for Teammate

The Los Angeles Rams listed Aaron Donald a starter, fittingly, as his full contract breakdown shows how committed (and how creative) the Rams were in getting him back.

Unfortunately, Donald’s return to prominence meant someone had to pay the price.

“Aaron Donald, who was a late arrival after coming out of retirement, replaces Braden Fiske as a starter at defensive end, joining Poona Ford and Kobie Turner up front,” The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva wrote on September 3.

In a follow-up article, DaSilva reverses course on the decision not being a “surprise.” He noted that it should have been the expectation.

“No one should have expected otherwise, even if he did just come back less than a week ago – and even if he isn’t certain to play against the 49ers,” DaSilva wrote in the second piece. Predictably, he took Fiske’s spot as a starting defensive end alongside Poona Ford and Kobie Turner. It remains to be seen when he’ll make his 2026 debut but when he does, Fiske is likely at risk of losing the most snaps of anyone.”

In a way, the old adage of following the money fits the Rams’ decision on Donald.

Rams Committed to Aaron Donald Beyond 2026

Donald’s $20 million salary for 2026 is more than Fiske will earn by more than $10 million. But the Rams’ commitment to Donald goes well beyond the 2026 campaign, as his full contract details illustrate.

Per Spotrac, Donald will be on the Rams’ books through the 2030 season.

However, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti noted in a post on X on September 3 that–in addition to various bonuses for making the postseason–Donald has several playing time triggers, too.

Per the breakdown, Donald has $45,000 in incentives that are likely to be earned. There is another $9.9 million in unlikely incentives. That underscores how creatively the Rams have been able to manipulate their salary cap situation.

This all comes on the heels of their offseason trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. They also signed Jaylen Watson in free agency, and revised Matthew Stafford’s contract.

At any rate, the Rams have gone out of their way to welcome Donald back.

That apparently includes–unofiicially, it should be noted, per their official website–at Fiske’s expense. Notably, Fiske was one of the Rams players who trained with Donald this offseason as the latter decided on his return.

Braden Fiske Facing Harsh Reality

Donald’s return and Fiske’s demotion could impact the latter significantly, particularly with what the Rams have shown this offseason.

Fiske will be extension-eligible next offseason. The Rams traded former teammate Jared Verse in a package to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett. Verse will also be extension-eligible after this season, and he had a fifth-year option as a former first-round pick. Fiske does not.

Fiske already experienced a drop-off in production from his first to his second season.

Playing behind Donald–who has made it clear he feels like his old self, even after two years away in retirement–will not exactly be to Fiske’s benefit.

Turner and star wide receiver Puka Nacua are both in contract seasons. So, Fiske may have been left out even without Donald returning. The legend being back in the lineup and playing ahead of him only exacerbates the issue.