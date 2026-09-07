Rams Facing ‘Different Situation’ With Aaron Donald Amid 49ers Star’s Comments

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a “little bit of a different situation” regarding Aaron Donald compared to their other question marks for their Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted comments from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan about expecting Donald to play, but offered a reality check.

It was really for both sides.

“We’ll see what the Rams decide,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” on September 5. “It is a long season. They did not sign Aaron Donald for Week 1, although that would be very fun. They signed him for the whole thing. To make sure in December, and in January, and February he is out there. But he is ramping up; he is working his way back. The hope is that it’s Week 1. We will see as we get close to the end of the week.”

Notably, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula would not divulge if Donald had done 11-on-11, which the lineman called his final step.

Shanahan, who said that he made peace with Donald coming out of retirement when news of the veteran’s interest first surfaced, also said that he “definitely” expects him to play in the season-opening contest.

Shanahan was not the only one to speak candidly about Donald, either.

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Sends Clear Message About Aaron Donald

49ers star running back is familiar with Donald from the legend’s first go-round with the Rams, and he did not shy away from how impactful the three-time Defensive Player of the Year can be.

“He’s a force, man,” McCaffrey told reporters on September 7 from Australia.

“He’s such a good player; has been his entire career. And when you’re going through the scouting report, you got to know where he is. You got to know where 95 is. But their defense as a whole, I think what makes them good is when they commit, they play well together. And, obviously, him being one of the focal points of that is somebody you definitely got to plan for.”

“95” is Myles Garrett, who is expected to play in Week 1, giving McCaffrey enough to worry about without even considering that Donald could suit up, even if it means he is on a pitch count for the Rams.

Durability was never a concern for Donald, save for the 2022 season when he played in 11 games during the regular season.

However, he has not played in two years and is 35 years old.

That is aside from the fact that he is mired in an extended skid against the 49ers, who have given the Rams enough trouble in the two years he has been gone, despite a 3-1 record in that timeframe.