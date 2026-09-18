Rams Expected to Get Good News on Aaron Donald for Giants Game

The Los Angeles Rams’ wait for Aaron Donald may be nearing its end.

“He went through practice yesterday. Sounded like he was all out there all the time,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 18.

“My understanding has been the target has been “Monday Night Football,” at home, against the Giants. We’ll see how he goes through the week. But that would be a very, very cool debut, and I would say that’s definitely one that we’re watching and keeping an eye on. But the hope is that he plays on Monday night.”

Rapoport expressed a similar understanding of the situation earlier in the day during an appearance on “SportsCenter,” and he is not the only prominent NFL insider suggesting Donald is trending toward a Week 2 debut.

“My understanding is the hope and belief is that he makes his debut, again, with the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night football,”” Rapoport said. “It is not for sure. He wants to make sure this week that he gets through it okay. But a home game, the nation watching, against the Giants. He was close last week. Aaron Donald hopes to be out there on Monday.”

Aaron Donald Reason for Rams Confidence

The Rams are coming off a disappointing loss in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, but former Rams receiver Andrew Hawkins is not jumping ship.

Donald is a big reason why.

“I’m staying put with the Rams, because Aaron Donald is coming back, okay? The stadiums had gone quiet. The triple teams had stopped. Quarterbacks were frolicking. Everything was good. The nightmare was over, or so we thought,” Hawkins said on “Get Up” on September 17.

“6-foot-1 inches of terror. 280 pounds of animosity. 111 sacks, 543 tackles, 10 pro bows, eight First Team All-Pros, three-time Defensive Player of the Year. But you can’t measure the panic in a quarterback’s eyes. You can’t log the amount of sleep lost from offensive linemen, okay? The realization that this wasn’t the end, it was a warning: The Boogeyman is back.”

The Rams will make the final decision on Donald’s status for the Giants, game, but signs are certainly pointing to him being a go on “Monday Night Football.”