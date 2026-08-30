Rams React as Aaron Donald Channels Michael Jordan in Return to NFL

Aaron Donald channeled Michael Jordan to officially announce his return to the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan once famously returned from a stint in professional baseball with a simple fax that read, “I’m back.”

Donald, perhaps in a nod to his wife Erica Donald giving her blessing, said, “We back #Rams #Ready” in a post on Instagram on August 30.

Donald set the included clip to Kanye West’s “Coming Home.”

Rams Getting Franchise Legend Aaron Donald Back

“I’ve been working the last 12-13 weeks to train my body and get it to a point where I felt like I could still play the game at a high level and be durable,” Donald told The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz on August 30. “I am now ready to come back to try and do something special with this group of guys. We back.”

Donald stepped away with 543 combined tackles, 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and 7 recoveries while starting 150 of his 154 games in his career.

Now, he steps back into a much different situation.

“In Aaron Donald’s last 3 seasons for the Rams he played 90%, 89% and 81% of of the snaps on defense,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer posted on X on August 30. “He’s not going to play anywhere near that. He knows it and so do the Rams. They’ve have plenty of depth and have been working on packages, formations and ways to deploy him for some time to my understanding.”

In addition to Myles Garrett, the Rams also have Pro Bowl outside linebacker Byron Young and impressive young interior linemen Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner, all of whom can be moved around the front.

Rams, NFL World Reacts to AD News

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua posted, “AD” in the comments of Donald’s post announing his return to the NFL. He was not the only NFL star to weigh in, either, with Turner posting, “Bout that time.”

The Rams posted, “[silohouette shouting emoji] LETS GOO!!!!!!” the Rams posted.

Rampage, the Rams mascot, said, “THE GOAT [ram emoji].” Comedian Desi Banks posted a GIF of wrestling legend The Undertaker rising off the mat in signature style. Even singer Kevin Olusola and celebrity shooting coach Lethal Shooter chimed with with their support and excitement about the news.

This story will be updated.