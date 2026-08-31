Rams Insider Sets Record Straight About Aaron Donald Amid Myles Garrett News

Just one day after returning to the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald is not on the practice field, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein on X on August 31.

“Rams going through individual drills. Aaron Donald not on the field,” Klein posted.

Donald has been in retirement for the past two seasons, and he has spent months working his way back into playing shape, making his absence from the practice field a potentially significant development.

However, The Athletic’s Nate Atkins provided an update on the 10-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman’s status.

There appears to be no need for concern.

“Aaron Donald is not practicing today. Just working out in the weight room,” Atkins posted on X on August 31, providing a bit of relief for anyone who might be caught by surprise from the turn of events.

However, given Donald’s long layoff it would not make sense for the Rams to throw him right back into the thick of things, even in practice.

That is not the only news, though, with updates on Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, and more.

Rams Insider: Aaron Donald, Myles Garreet Not Practicing

The Rams have proven they will take care of their older stars, with Garrett joining Donald in participating in a modified plan as he rehabs a knee injury. However, whereas Donald was working out, no such detailed Atkins’ update on Garrett.

“No Myles Garrett (knee) either,” the Rams insider said.

The Rams surrendered a bounty of draft picks, headlined by a first-round pick in 2027 and 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year (and two-time Pro Bowlers) Jared Verse.

Garrett, who was also a key part of what drew Donald off his long-held stance of remaining in retirement amid persistent overtures from former teammates and fans, has now missed multiple practices sessions for head coach Sean McVay and Co.

Rams Deliver Good News on Puka Nacua, Byron Young

In more positive announcements that Donald or Garrett provided, Atkins reported “Terrance Ferguson (soreness) and Grant Stuard are working off to the side,” and that “Puka Nacua and Byron Young are practicing.”

The Rams have put a lot into building out this roster, so it remains all-hands on deck no matter who is available.

However, this is one of the concerns that with an older, albeit star-laden, roster.