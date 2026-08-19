Aaron Donald Question Draws Blunt Response Amid Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald are doing the dance.

Donald has created intrigue with his interest in coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams and play alongside Myles Garrett and the Rams’ other talented defensive linemen, some of whom he has trained with this offseason.

However, as time drags on and the Rams continue without a firm answer (publicly, at least), all that head coach Sean McVay can do is provide status updates when there are any.

Sean McVay Delivers Frank Non-Update on Aaron Donald

McVay met with reporters after practice on Tuesday, and he opened with a joke about which questions the gaggle could “make up,” only for the first query to be about Donald and his status after two official workouts.

McVay previously explained that it was mostly a matter of semantics, but that it did allow them to use their equipment to put Donald through a battery of drills and testing.

“Nope, nothing new on him,” McVay told reporters when asked directly on August 18.

It has been two years since Donald last took the field for the Rams. He has remained close with McVay during that time, with the coach citing that relationship as a reason for the lack of details on some of their discussions about his potential comeback.

McVay has also said that he does not want to paint himself, Donald, and the Rams into a corner by presenting a deadline that does not really exist.

That is, until Week 13.

That is when players seeking reinstatement must reapply with the league. Before then, Donald can continue stringing the Rams along, if he so chooses, as he also plans for a career as a member of the sports media.

Adding another Super Bowl trophy would certainly raise Donald’s profile another level, if not more, but he must first commit to coming out of retirement.

Jared Goff Gets Honest About Aaron Donald

Former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, now of the Detroit Lions, spoke candidly about Donald’s potential return, saying that he hopes the 10-time Pro Bowler plays “zero” snaps for his old team this coming season.

Despite that, Goff is hoping to see Donald and the Rams in the postseason.

“Man, in that playoff game, we beat him, and I’m like, ‘We did it. Aaron’s done. I don’t have to see him ever again,” Goff told former Rams teammate Chris Long in a clip from the “Green Light” podcast shared on August 16. “And he’s like, ‘Hold on, I might come back.’ So, we’ll see. If he comes back, I’m sure he’ll help them.

“Hopefully, see him in the playoffs, and can’t say enough good things about Aaron. He’s the best. Great leader. Works as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. Honestly, reminds me a lot of [Amon-Ra] St. Brown. The way that they operate off the field, on the field, and a switch turns when they cross the lines. And don’t care if it’s a high schooler across from him, or a All-Pro, he’s going to beat their a**. That’s how it felt with Aaron every day. And I learned a lot from him, [such] as the way he worked, and trying to match that in a lot of ways.”