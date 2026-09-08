Aaron Donald Reveals Critical Update After Rams Make Decision Before 49ers Game

The Los Angeles Rams have taught Aaron Donald well. He is not giving anything away.

“Feeling good, feeling really good. Come up with a game plan and see,” the LA Times’ Gary Klein reported on X on September 7, noting that when pressed for an answer on whether he would even travel to Australia to face the San Francisco 49ers, Donald replied. “I’m feeling really good. Feeling great. Come up with a game plan and see what’s going on.”

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted on X on September 7 that Donald had a “wide smile” on his face as he responded, but also that he made “no promises.”

Donald’s return to the Rams after two years in retirement has helped further solidify the Rams as preseason Super Bowl favorites. But at the very least, the continued uncertainty about his status alters the Rams’ outlook for Week 1.

Klein previously reported a more ominous update on Donald.

“Aaron Donald was not on the field for portion of practice open to reporters,” Klein reported on X earlier in the day.

However, Donald clarified after the fact that it was a planned day off for him on Monday, and that he worked out instead, per the California Post’s Michael J. Duarte. It does not clarify his status for Thursday’s tilt against the 49ers, though. The Rams have two more days until game day.

NFL Insider Gets Real About Rams’ Aaron Donald Amid News

Duarte noted that Donald said he still has boxes left to check before he feels he is all the way back to his old Rams self. External doubts remain that he would see anything close to a full workload if he is active and plays.

“You would have to assume Donald, if he plays, would be out there for a handful of snaps (10-15) as he ramps back up,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer said in a post in reaction to Donald’s comments. “This is an unprecedented return with a goal to have him build up throughout the season.”

That may be, but Donald took a major and–at least according to him–final step to playing in Week 1 against the 49ers.

Donald said on Monday that he participated in 11-on-11s on Sunday, his first since returning.

“I put myself in the best position the best way I can with training to get to where I’m at now, and the only thing I can do now is play 11-on-11 and knock the rust off,” Donald told reporters on August 30. “Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes. Do I feel like I can still be myself? 100%. If I didn’t feel like that, I wouldn’t be here.”

Indeed, per the OC Register’s Ben Royer, Donald said that he was “a little rusty” in his first live full-team period, but also “pretty damn good.”

“He comes out, fresh off of two years sitting on the couch and is just working and looking more and more like himself,” teammate Kobie Turner said, per Royer. “If that’s rusty – a lot of people would like to have that. It would be as good as it gets for them.”

Rams Not Rushing AD

Despite Donald’s progress, it remains unclear if he will play on Thursday against the 49ers. The Rams coaching staff has offered little insight into the situation.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula declined to say if Donald will play. Shula did give the impression–per Duarte–that if Donald feels good enough to play against the 49ers, the team will give him the green light.

Donald is 5-13 in the regular season all-time against the 49ers and is winless since 2022.

The 2026 Rams are on par with the best that Donald has played for. That could provide additional motivation for the 10-time Pro Bowler.