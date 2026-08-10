Aaron Donald Raises Eyebrows With Potential Rams Teammates

The Los Angeles Rams have been attempting to lure Aaron Donald back for weeks.

He created the avenue. Donald admitted interest in a return from retirement. The goal would be chasing a Super Bowl alongside Rams trade pickup Myles Garrett.

Since then, Donald has been spotted working out in LA, and even spoke to a group of children after one recent session, noting he remained unsure. That may be sure, but Donald is also training with some of his could-be Rams teammates at the team’s facilities.

Aaron Donald Training at Rams Facilities With Potential Teammates

Like head coach Sean McVay, plenty of Rams players have spoken candidly about the possibility of Donald returning. They all know he would be a big boost for the defense, even after his extended layoff and are eager to play alongside him. Some of them are getting a jump.

“Aaron Donald, mulling a return from retirement, working out at the #Rams’ facility,” Sleeper’s Arye Pulli posted on X on August 9, including eyes emojis.

“With current players in Braden Fiske and Desjuan Johnson…”

Pulli quoted a clip from 2Tenths Speed & Agility, an “athletic foundation” out of Donald’s native Pittsburgh. Notably, McVay recently noted that Donald had maintained his routine, including having his personal coach in LA amid his comeback efforts.

For their part, 2Tenths tagged Donald, Fiske, Johnson, the Rams, the NFL, and a host of broadcast networks. The clearly wanted the word out.

Aaron Donald Looms Large Over LA

Donald has worked out at the Rams’ facilities in the past, and current players have spoken about seeing and interacting with him in that capacity since his retirement.

Still, he remains a tremendous source of intrigue around the team.

The Aaron Donald wait continues. It gained a little juice on Tuesday, when the Rams hosted the currently retired three-time Defensive Player of the Year for a workout on the players’ off day. Donald went through individual drills and a workout with defensive line coach Giff Smith, trainer Reggie Scott and strength coach Justin Lovett,” Atkins wrote on August 7.

“It’s all part of Donald’s personal evaluation process on whether to make this comeback, but coach Sean McVay continued to reiterate that the arrow is pointing upward when it comes to a potential reunion with the 35-year-old.”

McVay said that he and Donald have discussed timelines for the 10-time Pro Bowler’s potential return, including clarity once the Rams returned to Woodland Hills from Loyola Marymount.

The watch continues, as Donald shows more signs that he could rejoin the Rams in 2026.