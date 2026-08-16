Rams Spark League Notice With Official Move on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams showed up on the transaction wire with another official action regarding Aaron Donald.

Donald has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL, not just for the Rams. His efforts, hinting at a potential comeback after retiring two years ago, remain a source of intrigue. The Rams have played it cool, but have also made it clear that they would like Donald back.

The situation continues to trend in a positive direction.

Aaron Donald Makes Official Move With Rams

“Aaron Donald is listed on the NFL transaction wire as working out for the #Rams again today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on August 16.

The outpouring of reactions was swift.

The Athletic’s Jonathon Jones noted, “For a second time this preseason, Aaron Donald appears on the transaction wire as a tryout for the L.A. Rams. He continues his ramp up, though Sean McVay has not placed an ‘invisible timeline’ for his return.”

McVay addressed the situation following the Rams’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener.

“You know what, here’s what I would say: It’s really–we’ve had great dialogue. It’s going to be on his timeline and when he feels good about having clarity, whether that’s a yes, or whether that ends up being a no. We’ve had some tentative discussions behind the scenes. There’s a lot of stuff, without getting too granular with it, and just out of respect for the dialogue that he and I have,” McVay told reporters after the Rams’ win over the Chiefs.

“I’m hopeful that it’ll be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come. And I think there’s a chance that we’ll be closer to that than not. But again, I don’t want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind for him.”

DesJuan Johnson Sends Strong Message After Workout With Aaron Donald

One of the few remaining Rams who played with Donald, DesJuan Johnson, has worked out with the franchise legend in recent weeks, and it has paid off for him.

“Every workout that I have with him is a blessing and an opportunity to reach further heights,” Johnson said, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins on August 16. “Hard work pays off. Work in the dark and all of your hard work will come to light. Work when nobody sees you. Work when it’s hard. … Work while you can, because it’s not forever.”

It may not be, which could help explain why Donald is testing himself, teasing a Rams return.

He was previously open about not having a desire to go through the grind of what it took to make it to and through game days. But the Rams’ move to add Myles Garrett this offseason reignited his interest in at least testing the waters.

McVay and the Rams continue to hold out hope that Donald will indeed rejoin them for a Super Bowl run in 2026.