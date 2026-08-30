Rams Face Looming Issue With Aaron Donald After Update: ‘Make-or-Break’

The Los Angeles Rams are entering “make-or-break” territory with Aaron Donald, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Anderson.

On the heels of that, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted Donald’s $30 million salary. Florio agued that a simple conversion could remedy that, but also cautioning about the Rams’ current outlook following trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Garrett alone accounts for $37 million, and then there is the future of Puka Nacua to consider.

“The Rams currently have $16.7 million in cap space. The day Donald returns to the roster (if/when that happens), his $30 million will hit the cap. By 4:00 p.m. ET on that day, the Rams would need to create at least $13.3 million in cap space,” Florio wrote on August 30, adding, “Whatever the magic number for 2026, it would be very easy to restructure his pay.

“But cap space is only part of the calculation. Cash is the other. All teams have spending budgets. Most are set before the league year begins.”

Florio noted the decision has “hovered” for weeks, and that LA likely has “contingencies.”

Rams Have Looming Item to Sort Out With Aaron Donald

The Rams have played it close to the vest, with head coach Sean McVay saying they will not pressure Donald. However, McVay also said he has discussed potential timelines with Donald. The Rams also have plans in place for if Donald returns and if he does not.

However, Anderson, like Florio, noted the potential money issue.

“Donald and the Rams still haven’t talked money” Anderson wrote on August 29, noting it was an “important” item that had yet to be completed.

“Los Angeles has spent much of the summer trying to lure Donald out of retirement after adding Myles Garrett, but ESPN’s Peter Schrager suggested Donald may need more than confidence in his body before committing. He may also need the Rams to show just how badly they want him back.”

Anderson recent cited comments from ESPN’s Peter Schrager.

Schrager told Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 28 that there were “two factors at play” in Donald’s situation with the Rams: feeling like his old self and compensation.

“There has been little indication that a comeback would come at a major discount,” Anderson wrote. “That doesn’t mean the Rams would simply hand him another $30 million, but a lucrative one-year agreement with guarantees, bonuses or incentives could be necessary to make a return worthwhile.”

Anderson believes that the “problem” is the lack of contract talks between the Rams. That could easily be remedied, though, with McVay maintaining a close relationship with Donald.

They also already have a framework in place to work off of with his current pact.

LA Faces ‘Nutty’ Potential Aaron Donald Scenario

Florio also presented an admittedly “nutty” potential scenario in which Donald comes out of retirement and plays in the NFL in 2026. It just might not be for the Rams.

“If Donald, through his process of working out intensely for nearly three months in an effort to come back, shows up and refuses to renegotiate his contract, the Rams would either have to quickly come up with $13.3 million in cap space elsewhere or get him off the roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on the day he’s reinstated from the reserve/retired list,” Florio wrote.

“To complete this unlikely-but-not-impossible hypothetical scenario, Donald could be released by the Rams if he won’t relent on his $30 million — and then become a free agent. He’d be able to hit the open market. And any other team, from the Seahawks to the 49ers to the Cowboys to the Patriots to the Broncos to the Texans (that possibility will make offensive coordinators pee a little), could try to sign him.”

Again, the Rams have plans in place, regardless of what Donald does.

They also do not need a decision from him until the Tuesday after the final game in Week 13. That gives both sides plenty of time to hammer out any details. Still, the continued uncertainty on the outside has led to rampant speculation.