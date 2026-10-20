2,400-Yard Wide Receiver With Franchise Ties Floated as Rams Trade Target

The Los Angeles Rams placed Davante Adams on injured reserve, shutting him down for at least four games for a ruptured hamstring and subsequent surgical procedure that will sideline him longer, which could make a trade for someone like Josh Downs viable.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-4 on the season and have already fired general manager Chris Ballard, leaving interim GM Ed Dodds in an unenviable position the Rams could benefit from.

Downs is one of several wide receivers speculatively linked to the Rams amid Adams’ injury.

“Not sure the Rams made a trade at the deadline, but with Chris Ballard out of Indy, might be worth calling on WR Josh Downs,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on October 19. “Cheap enough where they could make the salary work. In last year of rookie deal. Brings punt return experience and upside at WR.”

That was before news emerged of Adams officially going on IR.

“Without Davante Adams, it wouldn’t be surprising to see teams run a lot more man vs. the Rams,” Grisak posted in a follow-up on October 20. “Not Puka’s strength, and Adams was their man-beater.

“Big reason why the Rams should go for Josh Downs. Has a 2.4 YPRR against man. Had a 75.3% success rate vs. press last year.”

Downs, 25, was a third-round pick, taken 79th overall by the Colts in 2023.

“With his athleticism and route-running prowess, Downs looks like a predator playing with his prey, patiently throttling his speed with a clear understanding of how to get open and move the sticks. He is obviously undersized, but he has the catch radius of a bigger player, and his competitive chip comes from always being a little smaller on the football field,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in April 2023.

“Downs’ lack of size will face more resistance versus physical NFL coverage, but he is a tough cover in the slot one-on-one thanks to his gear changes and shifty route running. He projects as a three-level slot weapon for an NFL offense and adds punt return value.”

Downs is the brother of Dallas Cowboys rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs. More pertinent to the Rams, his uncle is Super Bowl champion Dre’ Bly.

Rams Trade Pitch Secures Colts’ Josh Downs Before Deadline

The 5-foot-9, 171-pound Downs profiles similarly to Rams WR Tutu Atwell. However, he is a more complete player even with that. Downs has 24 receptions for 289 yards so far this season, and he has a 222-2,429-11 line for his career.

This Heavy Sports Rams trade pitch would land Downs from the Colts for draft capital.

Rams get:

Josh Downs

Colts get:

2027 fourth-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick

Josh Downs Could Be Fitting Trade Target

Grisak wrote in a follow-up article about potential Rams trade targets that he suspects Downs could be among those on the outside looking in for the Colts this coming offseason.

“Downs brings good speed and explosiveness, allowing the offense to get creative. He is everything that the Rams have wanted Tutu Atwell to be. One thing that the Rams will miss with Adams is his ability to beat man coverage,” Grisak wrote on October 20, adding, “Downs is also very good against press.

“Downs fits the profile of a trade target for the Rams. Downs is cheap and the Rams would only take on around $2 million in a trade. While the Rams would still need to open up cap space, it’s manageable. Additionally, Downs’ value would only be around a fourth-round pick. The Rams have a 2027 fourth-round pick but could potentially negotiate it down to a fifth-round pick and a conditional Day 3 pick in 2028.”

A bidding war could ensue among the NFL’s playoff teams for such a ready-made and versatile contributor. Ensuring a pair of selections could be the optimal route. That is, if the Rams want to land Downs before the deadline in November.