Youngster Called Rams’ ‘Best Value’ After Trade Leads to Rare Decision

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2025 draft class included former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr., a rarity for the organization for many seasons. A fourth-year junior, Paul recorded career-highs with 50 total tackles and 11 stops for loss.

He starred for the Rebs in 2024 after three seasons at Arkansas.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue deemed Paul as the team’s “best value pick” of the 2025 draft, noting he also addresses a “need” and could be on an “eventual starter’s track.”

“Yes, the Rams traded up for Paul at inside linebacker, a position they have devalued over the last several years,” Rodrigue wrote on May 5. “They waited for a personality and effort fit (alongside consistent tackling ability) and didn’t reach on the position despite entering the draft knowing it was a need.”

AtoZ Sports’ Joe DeLeon called Paul the class’ “best” weakside linebacker.

The Rams just got the best WLB in the draft in Chris Paul Jr. pic.twitter.com/vI8ycRomB1 — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) April 26, 2025

“The Rams keep adding help to their LB unit,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote of the LB’s selection. “Paul absolutely fits their style with his relentless approach, football smarts and quality blitz potential.”

Edholm’s account was not simply post-draft hype for Paul and the Rams, either.

Rams LB Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul Jr. Highly Regarded Before Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Paul as his LB7, but outside of the top 100 prospects in the 2025 class.

“A highly active, run-around linebacker, Paul is an easy linebacker to appreciate, because of his play speed, execution and competitive toughness (he always had the dirtiest jersey on each tape studied), Brugler wrote in April.

“His lack of inches stands out, but he doesn’t try to be something he’s not and compensates for his lack of take-on length by eluding blockers or attacking full-speed into contact. Overall, Paul won’t be a fit for NFL teams that have strict size thresholds at the position, but his “all-out” play style will find a way to be productive at the next level. He should shine on special teams.”

Chris Paul Jr pic.twitter.com/y9GLklY83Q — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) April 19, 2025

“Paul is a disciplined and instinctive run defender who led Ole Miss in tackles (86) in 2024 after transferring from Arkansas. He fills gaps and meets running backs in the hole. He slips blocks and keeps his eyes on the back scraping down the line,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote pre-draft.

“Paul is light, but he shoots his hands and explodes into blockers. He has great stopping power for his size and can make quick reads to break on the ball. Paul chases until the whistle and breaks on the ball well. In pass coverage, he’s competitive in matching up with backs, and he can run with tight ends. As a pass rusher, he shoots gaps and closes well.”

Chris Paul Snaps 3-Year Drought

Paul joins a Rams LB corps that returns Omar Speights and Troy Reeder and that added Nate Landman in free agency.

However, the Rams lost Christian Rozeboom in free agency.

It's hard not to like what Rams LB Christian Rozeboom has been doing lately. Love the way that he's playing. This is all anticipation/staying disciplined. Omar Speights hits the a-gap, Rozeboom covers the b-gap behind him and meets Deebo in the hole. pic.twitter.com/tY8udAKgS3 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) December 17, 2024

Paul’s path to playing time could be relatively short. His selection also snapped a trend that had stood since the Rams selected eventual Super Bowl champion Ernest Jones in the third round (No. 103 overall) of the 2021 draft. That was the last time the Rams drafted an inside backer.