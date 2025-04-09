Rams Urged to Consider Former 2nd-Round WR to Help Replace Cooper Kupp

Although the Los Angeles Rams signed veteran receiver Davante Adams, the team could still use another addition at receiver. In all likelihood, wideout is a position the Rams will address in the 2025 NFL Draft. But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also named the Rams a fit for veteran Elijah Moore.

Knox labeled Moore the one player still available in free agency that could help the Rams in 2025.

“Facing a $2.4 million cap deficit, L.A.’s options are limited. However, the Rams might be able to afford taking a flier on Elijah Moore,” wrote Knox.

“The 25-year-old hasn’t played up to his status as a 2021 second-round pick. However, he’s also been saddled with poor quarterback play in New York and Cleveland. His speed (4.35-second 40-yard dash) could add another element to the Rams’ passing attack.”

The New York Jets drafted Moore at No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Moore starred at Ole Miss, posting 86 catches for 1,193 receiving yards with eight touchdowns in only eight games during 2020.

But Moore barely eclipsed that total in 27 contests over two seasons with the Jets. Moore then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

In 61 NFL games, Moore has posted 200 catches and 2,162 receiving yards. The receiver has also scored nine touchdowns.