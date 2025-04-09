Hi, Subscriber

Rams Urged to Consider Former 2nd-Round WR to Help Replace Cooper Kupp

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox argued the Los Angeles Rams should consider taking a flier on former second-round pick Elijah Moore.

Although the Los Angeles Rams signed veteran receiver Davante Adams, the team could still use another addition at receiver. In all likelihood, wideout is a position the Rams will address in the 2025 NFL Draft. But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also named the Rams a fit for veteran Elijah Moore.

Knox labeled Moore the one player still available in free agency that could help the Rams in 2025.

“Facing a $2.4 million cap deficit, L.A.’s options are limited. However, the Rams might be able to afford taking a flier on Elijah Moore,” wrote Knox.

“The 25-year-old hasn’t played up to his status as a 2021 second-round pick. However, he’s also been saddled with poor quarterback play in New York and Cleveland. His speed (4.35-second 40-yard dash) could add another element to the Rams’ passing attack.”

The New York Jets drafted Moore at No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Moore starred at Ole Miss, posting 86 catches for 1,193 receiving yards with eight touchdowns in only eight games during 2020.

But Moore barely eclipsed that total in 27 contests over two seasons with the Jets. Moore then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

In 61 NFL games, Moore has posted 200 catches and 2,162 receiving yards. The receiver has also scored nine touchdowns.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Latest Rams News Alerts

Tutu Atwell : Expected to see increased snaps

Rams coach Sean McVay indicated that Atwell is going to be on the field "a lot more" this upcoming season after re-signing with Los Angeles on a one-year, $10 million contract in March, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports. "I haven't done a good enough job of utilizing him," McVay said. "When you look at the times when he's been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he's delivered, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that ascension. He's going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets." With the ouster of Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson's exit in free agency coupled with the signing of Davante Adams, the Rams are expected to field a three-wide set of Puka Nacua, Adams and Atwell in 2025. As McVay noted, Atwell was particularly impressive on a per-snap basis last season, posting a strong 2.24 yards-per-route-run number. He'll be worth following this summer ahead of fantasy drafts as a potential late-round option.

