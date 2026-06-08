Eric Weddle Delivers Message to Aaron Donald About Possible Rams Comeback

The Los Angeles Rams recently sent shockwaves throughout the NFL by quietly pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to land two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Along with bringing in arguably the best defensive end in the league, the rumor mill has been churning about one-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, who won Defensive Player of the Year three times, potentially coming out of retirement to join forces with Garrett in Los Angeles.

Eric Weddle Shares a Message for Rams Legend Aaron Donald

One defensive star that came out of retirement to do what Donald might potentially do is former Rams safety Eric Weddle.

The move paid off for Weddle, as he helped the Rams win that elusive Super Bowl title.

With Donald possibly coming out of retirement, Weddle had some advice for the eight-time All-Pro defensive tackle and how he didn’t regret coming out of retirement, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Oh, a thousand percent,” Weddle said on whether it was worth coming out of retirement. “I mean, if they called me and it is the same exact scenario and they needed me now, I would again, honestly. I don’t think I would pass a physical, how bad my ruptured pec was. If I was a younger guy, say like in the middle of my career, and that injury happened, I think I would’ve been forced to retire because no one would clear me, how bad my pec was. So I don’t even think I could. “But I bet I would try.”

Donald and Garrett on the same defensive line is a scary prospect for Rams’ opponents, even with Donald being 35 and out of the game since 2023.

However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll return to Los Angeles to give it one more shot to win a second Super Bowl title.

Davante Adams is Also Recruiting Aaron Donald Back to Rams

Along with Weddle’s advice on coming out of retirement, Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams is also lobbying for the future Hall of Famer to make his return to the field for the 2026 NFL season.

With everyone in Los Angeles seemingly on board with Donald potentially returning, it’ll be interesting to see if the legendary defensive tackle comes back for one more year, as he’d clearly be welcomed with open arms while creating one of the most intimidating defensive line duos in NFL history.

Even without Donald, the Rams have a solid chance of making it to the Super Bowl next season, with Stafford back in the fold and Garrett almost certainly highly motivated to win his first title after years of disappointment in Cleveland.