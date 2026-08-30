Aaron Donald’s Wife, Erica Donald, Sends Message Amid Rams Return

The Los Angeles Rams are getting Aaron Donald back, thanks to his wife, Erica Donald.

“I let him out the house y’all [rolling on the floor, blue heart, and heart hands emojis],” Erica Donald posted on X on August 30 amid the news that her husband was coming out of retirement after two years away from the Rams and the NFL entirely.

The Rams are already setting the stage for the grand announcement with the 10-time Pro Bowler in person.

“You’re gonna wanna see it live,” they posted on X, including a link purchase game tickets.

Rams Send Message on Aaron Donald Amid Major News

Donald had been teasing a return since the Rams acquired defensive end Myles Garrett this offseason, including working out with current players and at the teams’ facilities.

The Rams said, “The return.” and “Welcome back, @AaronDonald97! [triumphant emoji] in another post with a graphic, and “heeeeeeeee’s baaaaaccccckkkk” in yet another on X that include a clip.

“The Rams will be the first team to enter the season with multiple players who have won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, according to ESPN Research,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported on X on August 30.

Donald and Garrett have been in contact amid his return, and they have known one another for years.

The Rams were already the preseason Super Bowl favorites, and prohibitively so.

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The return of Donald to a defense that also added Super Bowl champions in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at the cornerback spots pushes the entire team even further over the top, even reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

The Rams have now addressed their pass coverage and their run stopping, and multiple times over regarding the latter.

That should make for short fields and ample offensive opportunities.