Aaron Donald Gets Message From Fellow Rams Great After Announcement

The Los Angeles Rams’ push to reunite with Aaron Donald on the field has reached legendary proportions, with the franchise’s most prolific passer, Jim Everett, taking part in the effort.

Donald has been away from the game since the end of the 2023 season.

He has brushed off the notion of returning in the past. But Donald has more than entertained the idea in recent weeks, following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett.

Rams Legend Jim Everett Asks Aaron Donald Key Question

Everett has not suited up for the Rams since 1993, and he made two more NFL stops after leaving the franchise. Still, his affinity for the club remains evident, and Everett’s message to Donald is just another example.

“Aaron, are you Ready? [thinking face, ram, and arrow up emojis]” Everett said in a post on X on July 7.

Everett was responding to an ad for “Ready” brand “High Protein Bars” that Donald appeared in.

Nevertheless, Everett is like many Rams fans who continue to long for the 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time First Team All-Pro to get back on the gridiron. The Rams have even been upfront about being open to the idea.

Donald has teased, saying that he is intrigued by the idea of playing alongside Garrett, but there have been no concrete signs that he is returning.

In the absence of that, speculation has only grown.

Fan’s Heart ‘Skipped a Beat’ Over Aaron Donald Announcement

Donald’s frequent hints have put fans on the edge of their seats, with The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva joking that the icon’s post announcing his participation in the Ice Bucket Challenge piqued his interest.

“Swear I thought this was a return announcement before turning up the volume,” DaSilva posted on X on Jul 6, adding that his “heart skipped a beat for a second.”

Donald participated in the challenge in support of former NFL star Chris Johnson.

“We with you brother,” Donald captioned his post on Instagram on July 6, saying in an accompanying video, “I’m praying for you, brother. We with you. And I’m going to nominate Myles Garrett, Puka Nukua, and Kobie Turner. Let’s go.”

Johnson was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, which attacks the central nervous system, affecting the ability to walk, eat, and speak.

Johnson was diagnosed last year and has seen a rapid progression of his symptoms since.

The former NFL star has reignited the craze that began in 2014. Garrett, Nacua, and Turner have yet to fulfill the challenge from Donald, adding another layer of intrigue to his potential return for the Rams, who head into the 2026 season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald Could Delay Highest Honor

Donald’s potential return to the Rams would have significant implications for the former first-round draft pick.

He is two years into what must be a five-year absence before he can be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coming out of retirement to play for the Rams would reset that clock, pushing his eligibility from 2029 until at least 2030.

Donald, 35, has the highest score on Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor.

That means he is ahead of even those who have already earned their gold jacket and appears to be a lock for his when the time comes, whenever that may be.