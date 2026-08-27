Former Rams Quarterback Reacts to Roster Shake-Up Amid Official Announcement

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are getting a versatile contributor in Tutu Atwell. Franchise legend Jim Everett sees the vision.

“[eyes emoji] …& special teams return work as well?” Everett posted on X on August 27.

👀…& special teams return work as well? https://t.co/ki5VLQFfwO — JimEverett (@Jimeverett) August 27, 2026

Everett’s post was among the early ones, but the news drew plenty of them, as it figures to have implications for the Rams’ depth chart, particularly when it comes to the player LA replaced Atwell with.

Rams Send Message to Tutu Atwell After Dolphins Trade

The Rams followed Everett’s post, officially announcing that they “agreed to terms on a trade with the Dolphins” for Atwell, sending 2025 fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter down to Miami.

Rams get:

Tutu Atwell

Dolphins get:

Jarquez Hunter

Atwell is on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. Hunter is in Year 2 of his four-year, $5.2 million pact. That is $1.3 million annually. The Rams are essentially paying $100,000 more for a player they know they can and likely will utilize compared to one they most likely would not.

Hunter logged 22 snaps as a rookie in 2025, all on special teams.

“A familiar face back in royal + sol. [eyes emoji],” the Rams said in another post. “Welcome back to LA, Tutu Atwell!”

The Rams also shared another highlight video, welcoming Atwell back to LA.

“Tutu is back,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted. “Officially.”

“Tu legit,” Rams radio play-by-play voice J.B. Long posted, including a GIF of Atwell.

“2 Tutu 2 Atwell,” Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice posted.

Underdog’s Sosa Kremenjas posted, “Tutu Atwell went from a bottom-5 team in football to a top-5 team in football real quick,” adding, “Salute to him.”

Tutu Atwell Expected to Impact Fellow WRs

“Trying not to overreact that the Rams trading for Tutu Atwell is a bad sign,” NFL Daily Podcast host Gregg Rosenthal posted on X, before responding to a fan about why, saying it was, “Probably more they just aren’t happy w team speed or depth. is he even a lock to make team?”

The OC Register’s Benjamin Royer posted on X that the “Rams sure do love” Atwell.

“The 5-foot-9 speedy receiver could … push out a rookie such as CJ Daniels or Tru Edwards for playing time or possibly a spot on the final 53-man roster altogether,” Royer wrote on August 27, noting, “Hunter, on the other hand, was the Rams’ fourth-round selection last year but had yet to line up running back in a regular-season game.

“Trading Hunter makes it all the more likely that the Rams will roster just three running backs for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.”

It could have the most direct impact on Xavier Smith.

Xavier Smith Could Feel Squeeze From Tutu Atwell Trade

“With Tutu Atwell back on the Rams’ roster, that likely knocks Xavier Smith off,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on August 27. “…but again, not sure how that makes sense when this team played Smith over Atwell over the back-half of last season.”

Smith took advantage of Atwell’s injury situation, entering Week 7 with one reception for 30 yards.

He was the Rams’ de facto WR3 from that point on and also contributed on special teams.

Atwell had a 2-28-0 line on six targets after returning in Week 15. Smith had seven receptions for 130 yards on 10 looks with Atwell back. With this move, the Rams can allow one of Atwell or Smith to focus on offense and the other on special teams.

At any rate, it is another move for a veteran who is at least proven in the Rams’ system. That is a bonus when shaking up a roster.