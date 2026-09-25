Ex-NFL LB Warns Puka Nacua Is Hurting His Contract Case

Puka Nacua enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most productive offensive players since entering the NFL.

Nacua’s production has placed him in a strong position heading into the final season of his current deal. At the same time, the Rams must weigh his availability and other factors as they consider his long-term future.

The situation remains important as Nacua works to return to the field. Los Angeles also has several other offensive weapons capable of carrying a larger workload when he is unavailable.

Emmanuel Acho Raises Concerns About Puka Nacua Contract Case

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes Puka Nacua’s injury concerns and alleged offseason issues could weaken his position in contract negotiations.

Acho pointed to the combination of Nacua’s current injury situation and allegations surrounding his offseason. He argued that the two factors could make it harder for Nacua to secure the type of contract his production might otherwise command.

“Here’s why he can’t afford it. You have to pick a struggle. Either be a distraction off of the field or be partially hurt, but you can’t be both. You can’t have the offseason that Puka Nacua had, allegedly bit a woman … You allegedly had to check yourself into rehab, and now you have physical ailments … You can’t struggle with everything at the same time … It’s a contract year, so this is terrible for Puka,” Acho said in an episode of his “The Speak Easy” podcast.

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The allegations mentioned by Acho have not been established as facts in the supplied reports. The unresolved off-field situation could complicate Nacua’s negotiations with the Rams if disciplinary action is taken.

Nacua is scheduled to make $5.767 million in 2026. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s new contract carries a $42.15 million average annual value, providing a major benchmark for the receiver market.

The Rams have not announced an extension for Nacua. Sean McVay previously said there was no specific timeline for a new deal.

Puka Nacua Injury Adds Another Contract Concern

Nacua’s immediate focus is on his recovery after missing the Rams’ Week 2 game against the New York Giants with a groin injury.

The receiver played in Los Angeles’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, recording five catches for 74 yards. He then missed the Week 2 victory as the Rams managed 481 total yards in a 28-6 win.

Sean McVay provided an update on Nacua ahead of Week 3. His comments did not clearly indicate that the receiver would return immediately.

“We’ll see,” McVay said. “You know, he’s not making great progress. We’d love to welcome Puka back with open arms, but if [he’s not ready] I have a ton of confidence in the group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

McVay has also indicated that the Rams do not view Nacua’s injury as a long-term issue. The team has continued to monitor his condition as it prepares for its next game.

Los Angeles showed it can produce without Nacua. Davante Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants, while rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson added six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Nacua remains an important part of the Rams’ offense. His health could therefore remain a key factor as Los Angeles considers his future and prepares for the rest of the 2026 season.