Ex-Rams Defender Works Out with Browns in Possibly Joining Jared Verse

The Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns became intertwined long before the Myles Garrett/Jared Verse swap. Beloved past Rams safety John Johnson III landed there in free agency after the 2020 season. Now Verse adds to the past Rams representation for the “Dawg Pound.”

However, another former Rams defender could join him.

Edge rusher Jamil Muhammad worked out in front of the franchise Wednesday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. He’s aiming to latch onto a roster with preseason now on the horizon. He and fellow free agent edge rush defender Tyus Bowser worked out in front of the Browns.

Muhammad earns a chance to potentially line up with his former Rams teammate from last season Verse.

Jamil Muhammad Flashed in Preseason Before

Muhammad showed a brief relentless streak the last time he was in front of the Browns.

He penetrated through the line and tussled down Brown quarterback Shedeur Sanders for one sack in last season’s preseason game. Muhammad delivered one more quarterback hit and finished with two tackles in that 19-17 Browns win back on Aug. 23, 2025.

But he joined a Rams defense that sacked Sanders five times in that contest. Los Angeles delivered six sacks in general, including grabbing Joe Flacco for one tussle.

Muhammad never finished out with the Rams, though. He eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad in Dec. 2025 during their push to the playoffs. Now he’s free agent aiming to latch onto a roster as the full slate of preseason contests will soon fill the August timeline.

Jamil Muhammad Made Previous LA Homecoming

Tracing back before his Rams arrival, Muhammad became very familiar with Los Angeles.

Via his time with the USC Trojans.

He arrived in 2023 following his transfer from Georgia State and flourished out of the gate. Muhammad is best known for delivering 10.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in his debut campaign for USC. He also tallied 6.5 sacks playing for head coach Lincoln Riley.

So he rose as an impact transfer who garnered some preseason hype ahead of the 2024 season. But that campaign became marred with limited production: 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, and six solo stops. Muhammad ultimately went undrafted before eventually latching on with the Rams.

Jared Verse Earns Glowing Take from Browns Coach

Obviously now, there’s no way Muhammad would find his way onto the field for the Rams. Now with Garrett officially the lead rusher here.

Meanwhile, Verse is earning rave reviews from his head coach Todd Monken, including a “holy s—t” description he made via cleveland.com.

“I walked up to Jared and said, ‘man, we’re so lucky you’re a Brown,”’ Monken said last week via cleveland.com. “I mean holy s—, how cool is this?’ Because he’s not only a great leader, but he also works his rear end off every day, and after practice he’s trying to get [tackle] Spencer [Fano] better.”

But Rams fans will look more forward to seeing Garrett deliver his first pass rush in LA. Which is bound to come on Sept. 10 in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers.