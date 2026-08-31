‘Impressive’ Fan Favorite Returns After Rams Legend Jim Everett Delivers Reality Check

The Los Angeles Rams were fortunate, and preseason standout Dean Connors survived the waiver cycle unclaimed, paving the way for a reunion.

His uncertain status drew Rams great Jim Everett’s attention. He got an answer to his question.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo in a post on X on August 31, “The #Rams are signing RB Dean Connors to the practice squad. After his impressive preseason, he gets more run in LA with Sean McVay & Co.”

Connors helped the Rams to a historic preseason. He finished with 96 yards on 26 carries and another 53 yards and 3 touchdowns on seven receptions.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted Connors has chops, but would need to prove himself.

“Good tester with average size and steady production over the last three seasons. Connors typically gains what is blocked for him, but he can be indecisive without a clear entry point and lacks above-average elusiveness in space,” Zierlein wrote before the 2026 draft.

“Has decent burst once he hits the gas and builds to top speed quickly to eliminate tackle angles toward the perimeter. His receiving totals are primarily a function of leak-out catches and swing passes. Connors is steady and reliable but will need to carve out a clearly defined role to stick on an NFL roster.”

Rams Great Warned Rival Could Poach Dean Connors

Getty Dean Connors is back with the Rams.

Everett viewed the landscape as potentially volatile for the Rams when it came to Connors as he went through waivers. He posted before claims went through, “Who claims Dean Connors?”

“Cardinals sit 3rd on the wire. Love dinged w/ a high ankle sprain. Conner is on IR.” Allgeier is the only healthy vet,” Everett said, adding, “LaFleur just left McVay’s staff. Connors ran that offense in Rams camp,” and that, “Bam Knight is the third back on their 53.

“Is AZ the landing spot?”

Everett also noted that players like Connors would be free to choose their next destination if they cleared waivers.

“Connors is at his best in the screen game or when he finds an outside track to show off his short-area quickness and open-field acceleration,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote during thee 2026 pre-draft cycle for his “The Beast” guide, which is exactly the kind of skill set Connors showed during the preseason with the Rams.