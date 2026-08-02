Rams Tight End Gets ‘Insane’ Take After Causing Stir in Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams took a forward-thinking approach with Terrance Ferguson, and it appears to be on the verge of paying significant dividends.

After a strong surge during the back half of his rookie season, Ferguson contributed more, flashing his ability to be a dynamic weapon in an unconventinal role in the offense, and that is expected to continue and even expand in 2026.

So far in training camp, Ferguson is looking up to the challenge.

Terrance Ferguson Gets Strong Words From NFL Insider

Ferguson has been a star of the Rams’ offseason program and early training camp, bolstering the faith that many have put in him regarding a potential breakout season. Sports Illutrated’s Albert Breer offered what Fartesy Football’s Davis Mattek called an “insane blurb” on the TE.

“Terrance Ferguson has had a fantastic offseason,” Breer wrote on July 31. “He is now proving to be a guy who can play all over the formation and looks like he could be a force after the catch, showing why the Rams coveted him in the 2025 draft and now believe he could grow into one of the NFL’s best tight ends.”

Ferguson occupied thee Rams’ WR3 role, despite being a tight end.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins spoke candidly about his expectations for Ferguson to take a big step forward in 2026, calling him on the Rams’ offense’s two most explosive players.

“They look at tight end as they’re drafting it for the next year, because the transition is just so much. He didn’t really block at Oregon. He needed to add weight to his frame and also technique,” Atkins said on “The Athletic’s Football Show” on July 31.

“You saw them get to it late in the season, the more explosive plays. He essentially took the Tutu Atwell role of the sort of chunk play, down the field area, which is hilarious. That’s what’s funny about these skill players, is that they’re not burners for the most part. So, the guys who are the most explosive, honestly, are Terrence Ferguson and Blake Corum.”

Rams Need Terrance Ferguson to ‘Step Up’

The Rams’ approach is only a success if Ferguson is able to take another step and contribute more in Year 2.

“Terrance Ferguson’s the one, though, that needs to step up the most because they don’t really have a third pass catcher that you can name right now,” Atkins said. “He’s the most likely the best candidate to go out there and do that. And so, I think the ideal version for them is he leads the tide ends in catches in yards, and then he finishes third on the team in catches in yards behind Puka [Nacua] and Davante Adams, and they’re ready to see what it looks like.”

Adams and, even more, Nacua, will remain the focus of the Rams’ passing attack.

Ferguson will also lose some looks to running back Kyren Williams, who is dynamic with the ball in the open field. That should not stop Ferguson from thriving in his second season with the Rams, though, and he stands to make their potent multi-tight-end looks even more so in 2026.