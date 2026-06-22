Rams ‘Hybrid’ Draws Attention After Offseason ‘Surprise’

The Los Angeles Rams’ plans for their offense–and, more specifically, 2025 second-round draft pick and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson’s role in it–remains a source of intrigue ahead of training camp in July.

Ferguson is coming off a rookie season in which he was lightly used, but deployed in a noteworthy and potentially telling way.

Judging from the offseason program, the former Oregon Duck is ready to take a big step.

Rams’ Terrance Ferguson Made ‘Surprise’ Impression During Offseason Program

Ferguson, the 46th overall pick of the 2025 draft, finished his rookie season with the Rams with 11 receptions for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had one catch for 19 yards in the Rams’ two postseason contests.

Ferguson was the fourth TE off the board in the class, but he finished seventh in receiving yards and 10th in catches among the group.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop believes Ferguson is in for a more impactful 2026 season.

“Ferguson, a second-year tight end, is part of a crowded position group, including rookie second-round pick Max Klare,” Barshop wrote on June 22. “But several people in the Rams’ building have pointed to Ferguson as a player they think will take a big step forward in Year 2.”

Barshop pointed to comments from Rams Super Bowl champion Tyler Higbee. The veteran called tight end “one of the tougher” positions to get acclimated at the NFL level.

Higbee also said Ferguson has “got it” and is “going to be a great player.”

Terrance Ferguson Continuing to Draw Attention

Barshop’s highlight comes on the heels of a similar projected outlook for Ferguson from The Athletic’s Nate Atkins. Atkins noted the “unique” and “hybrid” role that Ferguson took on last season. He operated more like a wide receiver than a tight end.

Atkins expects that role to continue for Ferguson, albeit in an expanded capacity. The Rams only added sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels behind receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Ferguson could be stepping into a prominent role as the Rams’ de-facto WR3.

Last season’s third option was fellow tight end Colby Parkinson, who finished with a 43-408-8 line during the regular season. Their third leading wide receiver was Xavier Smith, who had 303 yards on 18 grabs.

It remains to be seen if Ferguson can surpass both players or if he will finish somewhere between those numbers in the Rams’ offense this coming season.

LA notably finished No. 1 in total, scoring, and passing offense in 2025.

Rams Formed New Long-Term TE Duo

Ferguson’s role in the Rams’ offense is not entirely surprising, considering how he was viewed coming into the league. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted that Ferguson was rarely asked to be a deep threat. Zierlein also noted an “alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block.”

“Has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker,” Zierlein wrote in 2025. “Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential.”

Ferguson already showed he can be more of a deep threat, averaging 21.0 yards per grab.

There offers some encouragement that he can continue to progress as much as the Rams need him to as a blocker. But the Rams chose to double down on pass-catching tight ends.

“Highly athletic, pass-catching tight end capable of earning volume targets on the pro level. Klare can live beyond the typical targeted depth for most tight ends thanks to his route inventory and ability to generate separation across the field,” Zierlein noted in his profile on the Rams’ newest tight end before the 2026 draft. “He improved as a run blocker as the season progressed, but ‘functional’ might be the finish line there.”

Zierlein believes Klare could make waves “hunting mismatches,” noting that he is “best from the slot but can wide out.” How the Rams plan to make the most of both Klare and Ferguson will be something to monitor.