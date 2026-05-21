Rams Send Fitting Message After Matthew Stafford Signs Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Rams have checked a major item off their list of offseason tasks, securing reigning Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford on a new contract.

Talks have been going on for weeks.

It is a notable development one year after a contract dispute led to both sides exploring trade options and a back injury threatened the former No. 1 overall draft pick and Detroit Lions star, all before he went on to have a season for the ages.

Rams Extend Matthew Stafford on New Contract

GettyMatthew Stafford will play on a revised contract after agreeing to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

“This is your official ‘Matthew Stafford has been extended’ post. [saluting emoji],” the Rams posted on X on May 21.

This is your official 'Matthew Stafford has been extended' post. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZkH9OV7cd7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 21, 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news.

“ESPN sources: reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams reached agreement today on a one-year, $55 million extension worth up to $60 million with incentives,” Schefter reported in a post on X on May 21. “Stafford now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his deal with the Rams.”

Stafford, who turned 38 in February, led the NFL with 46 touchdown passes. He threw for 4,707 yards (and 8 interceptions) on 65% completion during the 2025 regular season.

Stafford has a 64,516-423-196 line on 63.5% completion for his career.

Originally the No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft (Detroit Lions), Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the organization. They have been chasing that ever since, getting back to the NFC Championship Game last season.

This also seems to suggest that Stafford will return for the 2027 season, which would alleviate a lot of handwringing for the Rams.

Rams Get Deal Done After Adding QB of the Future

The timing of Stafford’s deal coming after the Rams selected his replacement, Ty Simpson, with the 13th overall in the draft is not lost on the masses.

“Four weeks after drafting quarterback Matthew Stafford’s potential eventual replacement, the Rams have reached a new deal with the latest NFL MVP,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on May 21 in reaction to the news.

“The Rams and Stafford have been operating on a year-to-year arrangement. It’s currently unclear whether the Rams have made a firm, two-year commitment. Even if the Rams can feasibly exit the deal after 2026, Stafford’s commitment keeps him from becoming a free agent after the upcoming season.”

Florio noted that the “structure” of the deal “will be key.”

Rams Have QB Plan in Place

The Rams boast something few other organizations can say they have ever had: rostering the reigning MVP and his heir apparent at the same time. It is a model the Green Bay Packers followed, with some noteworthy differences.

The Packers selected Jordan Love 26th overall in 2020. That same season, incumbent Aaron Rodgers won his third MVP. He notably won the award again in 2021.

The Rams would certainly take that outcome with Stafford having Simpson behind him.

At any rate, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead can take solace in that they, presumably, have the most important position on the field addressed not just for this season (and next, apparently) with Stafford, but for years to come with Simpson.