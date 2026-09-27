Rams Get ‘Bottom Line’ as Sports Doctor Reacts to Puka Nacua Update

The Los Angeles Rams are navigating a delicate situation regarding wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“It’s now impossible not to wonder whether the absence of a new contract is contributing to the situation,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on September 27, noting the situation is “lurking” amid a new update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that cast further doubts on Nacua’s return.

“Nacua is making $5.767 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who arrived in the NFL the same year as Nacua, has gotten his second deal, at $42.15 million per year. Yes, Nacua’s contract has been delayed by his off-field issues. But with no financial security beyond this year, Nacua surely doesn’t want to risk aggravating the injury and missing even more time. Likewise, he doesn’t want to perform in a way that will reduce the perception that he deserves to be paid among the best in the league at the position.”

Schefter noted that while Nacua can “functionally play.” But the receiver is not satisfied with where his explosiveness is amid his groin and hip issues.

The groin is said to be the main problem at this point,a and there remains skepticism about that.

“Either he returns in Week 4 or he misses 6 weeks due to a sports hernia surgery,” social media personality and sports doctor Jesse Morse, MD, posted on X in reaction to Schefter’s udpate. “Yeah that’s what I hear when I read this, despite recently saying it’s not a sports hernia.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Nacua dos not have a sports hernia, but the public perception has strongly skewed the other way.

Puka Nacua Injury Creating Hold-In Situation

The update from Schefter also noted that the Rams do not suspect that Nacua will need surgery. However, it remains a possibility should he fail to show marked improvement. That is enough for Florio to question the situation.

“In other words, he doesn’t want to diminish his contract year by not playing with the characteristic explosiveness,” Florio wrote. “It’s not a hold-in, per se. It’s apparently a real injury, which brings together a desire to not make it worse and a goal to play as well as he possibly can, when he plays.

“Here’s the bottom line — Nacua quite possibly would be playing if he had his second deal and the security that goes along with it.

Nacua’s off-the-field actions have contributed to his lack of a long-term contract at this time.

However, his physical playing style and injury history, however brief, are also items the Rams must consider. They still have options and leverage with Nacua. That could include the possibility of applying the franchise tag.

Rams Face Critical Decision on Puka Nacua

Nacua led the NFL in receptions in and receiving yards per reception in 2025. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First Team All-Pro.

That he does not have a long-term deal yet seemingly speaks volumes.

The Rams have continued to stand by Nacua amid his off-field turmoil this offseason. That is also true amid the questions about his durability. Still, actions speak louder than words, and the Rams have yet to take action regarding Nacua’s future with the organization.