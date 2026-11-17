Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis has suffered another setback in his NFL career.

The Baltimore Ravens released Mevis from their practice squad Tuesday, November 17, just five days after signing him.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the transaction on X.

Baltimore also confirmed the decision.

The move leaves Mevis without a team for the second time in little more than a month.

It’s a sharp fall for the kicker who helped the Rams reach last season’s NFC Championship Game. Mevis made every field goal he attempted during that playoff run, including an overtime winner against the Chicago Bears.

Ravens Cut Former Rams Kicker After 5 Days

Baltimore signed Mevis on November 12 while addressing injuries and departures at kicker.

The Ravens brought in Mevis and veteran Riley Patterson after Jake Moody left their practice squad to join the Atlanta Falcons.

Patterson earned the active roster spot. Mevis joined the practice squad as insurance.

Five days later, Baltimore ended the arrangement.

Patterson made both field goals and both extra points in Monday’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His successful field goals came from 26 and 36 yards.

The Ravens then released Mevis, leaving Patterson as their only healthy kicker.

For Mevis, the decision extends a difficult stretch that began during his final game with Los Angeles.

The Rams released him October 13 following a 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He missed a 50-yard attempt in regulation before Buffalo blocked his potential game-winning 48-yard attempt in overtime.

Mevis finished his five-game stint this season making five of nine field goals, a 55.6% success rate.

Harrison Mevis’ Rams Career Ended After Playoff Success

Mevis had once looked like a long-term answer for Los Angeles.

The former Missouri standout joined the Rams midway through the 2025 season, replacing struggling kicker Joshua Karty.

He made 12 of 13 field goals during the regular season and followed with six successful attempts in the playoffs.

His biggest moment came against Chicago.

Mevis drilled a 42-yard field goal in overtime to send Los Angeles into the NFC Championship Game.

That success earned him another season with the Rams, but his accuracy declined in 2026.

After his release, head coach Sean McVay commended Mevis’ previous contributions.

“I thought he was a rock for us last year,” McVay said.

Los Angeles initially replaced Mevis with Blake Grupe, who suffered a knee injury during his Rams debut.

Brandon McManus subsequently took over field-goal duties. He made both attempts and all four extra points during the Rams’ 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on November 15.

The Rams have since brought Karty back as an additional kicking option.

Mevis, meanwhile, must look for another opportunity.

Six weeks ago, he was the Rams’ starting kicker. Now, the former playoff hero is searching for his next NFL job.