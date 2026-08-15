Former LA Rams Super Bowl WR Gets Colts Tryout Amid Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams have long since moved on from Josh Reynolds, but Sean McVay’s draft pick is getting another shot to extend his NFL career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts worked out Reynolds and two other veteran wide receivers as the team evaluates potential help at the position.

Indianapolis has been without Alec Pierce throughout training camp as he works back from offseason ankle surgery, and Josh Downs recently missed practice with a groin injury.

ESPN reported this week that Pierce remained sidelined, leaving the Colts without their top two receivers for at least part of camp.

Reynolds, meanwhile, is looking for his next stop after spending the 2025 season with the New York Jets. He appeared in five games and made three starts to end the year with 11 catches for 101 yards.

The Jets ruled him out in late October because of a hip injury.

Reynolds Played Key Role in Rams’ First Super Bowl Run

The Rams selected Reynolds in the fourth round with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, making him a part of McVay’s first draft class in Los Angeles.

His most prominent stretch came during the Rams’ run to Super Bowl LIII after Cooper Kupp suffered a torn ACL during the 2018 season.

Reynolds then finished the regular season with 29 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

He also delivered one of his better games on a big stage for the Rams, catching four passes for 74 yards in Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

He then added three receptions for 28 yards in the 13-3 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

Reynolds was in McVay’s rotation for two more seasons.

His final year with the Rams produced career highs of 52 catches and 618 receiving yards in 2020, when he finished third among the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards

Los Angeles allowed Reynolds to leave in free agency the following offseason, although the sides nearly crossed paths again months later.

Rams Previously Tried to Bring Reynolds Back

Reynolds signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 but requested his release midway through the season after a limited role.

The Rams tried to bring him back quickly.

ESPN reported in November 2021 that Los Angeles submitted a waiver claim on Reynolds, but the Detroit Lions had higher priority and landed him instead.

That move reunited Reynolds with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and he spent parts of three seasons in Detroit.

Reynolds later played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing a one-year contract with the Jets in March 2025.

His 2025 campaign never developed into a sustained role.

Reynolds had 11 receptions for 101 yards through five games when the hip issue kept him out in late October.

Although the workout may not turn into a contract, Reynolds’ experience and history of filling complementary roles certainly makes him worthy of a look.