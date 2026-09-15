Former Rams Standout in Mix to Replace Landon Dickerson Ahead of Titans Game

The Los Angeles Rams saw Willie Lampkin flash during his first NFL summer, but roster action sent the undrafted offensive lineman elsewhere.

Lampkin now has a shot at playing for the contender that acquired him away from Los Angeles if Philadelphia Eagles center Drew Kendall misses time, or another interior lineman issue occurs, per Bleeding Green Nation.

It comes following the Eagles placing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a knee injury, creating an opening along a prominent NFL offensive line.

Dickerson will miss at least four games after playing through the issue in Philadelphia’s 24-22 season-opening victory over Washington, per Reuters.

The Eagles have yet to reveal exactly how they will replace him. The team’s official website identified Kendall, Lampkin and rookie Micah Morris among the young interior options behind Dickerson, while offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said Philadelphia plans to keep its lineup decision “in-house” for competitive reasons.

Former Rams UDFA Lands in Eagles’ Replacement Mix

Lampkin’s passage to this point started in Los Angeles. The Rams announced the North Carolina product as one of 17 undrafted free-agent additions following the 2025 NFL Draft.

His size stood out, being listed at 5-foot-11 and 290 pounds with measurements that are unusual for an NFL interior lineman. His play quickly became harder to overlook.

Pro Football Focus named Lampkin to its 2025 preseason All-Rookie Team after he earned an 81.9 overall grade across 49 snaps. PFF noted he was the only rookie offensive lineman that preseason to earn grades of at least 83.0 as both a pass blocker and run blocker.

Earlier in the preseason, Lampkin posted a 94.1 overall grade against Dallas and didn’t allow a pressure on nine pass-blocking snaps.

The Rams still waived/injured Lampkin during final roster cuts on Aug. 26, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him the following day before placing him on injured reserve two days later.

Lampkin stuck around. He made Philadelphia’s initial 53-man roster this season and appeared in the opener, although he didn’t start.

Philadelphia offensive line coach Chris Kuper praised Lampkin and Kendall before the season, saying both young linemen had repeatedly shown the consistency coaches wanted during camp.

“We got something with this guy. We’ve got both of them,” Kuper said, via the Eagles’ official website. “I’m excited to see it come to life.”

Lampkin Did Well With Rams Opportunity

Lampkin burst on the NFL scene with more credentials than his undrafted status suggested.

At North Carolina in 2024, he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s most outstanding blocker and earned first-team All-America recognition from the Associated Press and Sporting News. North Carolina also noted that Lampkin didn’t surrender a sack across 473 pass-blocking reps that season.

He previously started 38 consecutive games at Coastal Carolina, where he played both guard and center and earned Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2022.

The question now is whether that ability — demonstrated by accolades and two quality NFL summers — can turn into a successful regular-season start.

Kendall appears to have a legitimate chance to get the first look. But Mannion praised both young linemen Tuesday and pointed to the position flexibility Philadelphia has built throughout its offensive line.

For the Los Angeles Rams, Lampkin’s rise makes him an interesting former player to watch.

His stint in Los Angeles led to this moment a year later, with the 24-year-old being asked to help replace one of the league’s most decorated guards.