Major Red Flag Raised on Myles Garrett as Rams Plan for ‘Changes’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay did not mince words, but the truth about Myles Garrett could be far more ominous than either side has let on. That would, of course, alter the Rams’ outlook this season and beyond.

“Now we have the news that Myles Garrett is having arthroscopic surgery and is missing a minimum of four games for any injury. And he’s had some knee and foot issues, apparently, have plagued him for several years,” Charlie Kravitz said on “The Domonique Foxworth Show” on September 14.

“Has a Week 1 ever … flipped the vibes of division more than this? Because it feels like everything is different than what we thought it was going into going into Week 1.”

Garrett’s reported medical history, per Draft Sharks, lists several previous lower body issues:

September 2016 – Grade 1 Knee Strain (missed 3 games)

July 2017 – Foot Sprain

September 2017 – Grade 3 Foot Sprain (missed 4 games)

February 2023 – Dislocated toe

September 2024 – Foot Bruise

Only one of those issues directly impacted Garrett’s knee. He also missed just two games from the 2021 season until this year. Still, it is possible the cumulative affects have begun taking their toll. Garrett is 30 years old. He will turn 31 in December.

The Rams notably surrendered 25-year-old (26 in November) two-time Pro Bowler and 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns in a package for Garrett.

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Rams’ Plan Without Myles Garrett

“The prognosis is I think it’s the next right thing for us. He had a knee issue, it prevented his ability to be able to practice, thought it could be something that he’d be able to kind of work through,” McVay told J.B. Long on “The Coach McVay Show” on September 14.

“Once you get into real game-like settings and situations, you realize, ‘All right. Hey, he’s not feeling the way that he’s accustomed to. He’s not able to impact and influence positive change like he’s accustomed to. And so, let’s get this thing fixed. Let’s allow him to be able to recover. And then, when he returns to us, we’ll be excited to welcome him back with open arms.”

McVay emphasized that all is not lost for the Rams.

In fact, their experience with Garrett during training camp has set the stage for the next four-plus weeks (whenever Garrett can return).

“The thing that I do think is positive is this is a group that we’ve had a lot of continuity with,” McVay told Long. “Unfortunately, Myles didn’t get a chance to practice, really, at all with us. It was a very limited number of opportunities.”

McVay said, in the end, it was a collaborative decision.

“We all had a agreement that this was the best thing for him and for our football team. And we’re going to handle this just like anything else the right way moving forward,” McVay said.

“Obviously, we talked. We’ve got a great medical group that I heavily rely on. All put our heads together and said, ‘Hey, what do we think is the right approach?’ This was the thing that we thought was best. And then we always reserve the right to be able to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got enough information now that we can change course. And so, let’s not double down on an approach that maybe we would do differently.”

Rams Expecting for ‘Most Changes’

McVay said they will continue developing the players previously behind Garrett on the depth chart. Backup Josaiah Stewart should benefit most.

McVay also noted that “generally” he expects the “most changes” from Week 1 to Week 2.

“You’re establishing your identity. We’re figuring out what are the best ways to put our players in situations to be successful,” noting how that changes weekly and/or based on opponent. “I do think we were able to learn a lot as coaches from that game, even though there wasn’t a ton of positives in terms of the standards and the expectations we have.

“What can we learn? How can we apply it to be able to help our players and, ultimately, be able to establish our identity sooner rather than later? And then, continue to build on it where you see that upward trajectory and growth throughout the season.”