Rams’ Myles Garrett Makes Major Decision Amid $23 Million Investment

The Los Angeles Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett has shifted the balance in preseason prognostications. The reality is that there is a lot that goes into such a decision.

For the Rams, they had to part ways with a player they had invested in. Former first-round draft pick Jared Verse went to the Cleveland Browns in the deal. Verse was a key part of the Rams reaching the NFC Championship Game last season.

For Garrett, the situation involved uprooting.

Myles Garrett Lists Hidden Lakes of Sharon Home for $2.1M

Garrett showed himself unpacking some of his belongings as he got settled into his new LA digs following his trade to the Rams. Perhaps in a fitting sign of finality, he listed his Hidden Lakes of Sharon home for sale on Thursday.

“NFL legend Myles Garrett has put his Ohio home on the market for $2.1 million,” Realtor.com’s Charlie Lankston wrote on July 23. “The 30-year-old purchased his Cleveland-area home for $1.3 million in November 2018, according to records, just over a year after he was chosen by the Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.”

Lankston also noted Garrett made several upgrades to the property.

“They include a detached four-car garage and a custom walk-in closet with a glass display case to showcase his favorite fashion pieces,” Lankston wrote.

“Located on a 2-acre spread in Wadsworth, OH, the 4,300-square-foot home—which is listed with Rebecca Donatelli and Natalie Antonelli of The Elli Group at Elite Sotheby’s International Realty—sits behind a gated entryway, ensuring maximum privacy.”

The home became famous during Garrett’s stay.

He set up elaborate displays, including one themed after the “Terminator” movie franchise, complete with a quarterback graveyard.

Myles Garrett Building $30M Hidden Hills Mansion

Garrett’s relocation also includes finding–or, in this case, building–new digs in LA. It all comes in the wake of his trade and subsequent contract revision with the Rams.

In fact, Garrett will live in the same city as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Garrett, 30, appears to have bought a $23m mansion in Hidden Hills, where his teammate, star quarterback Matthew Stafford, also resides,” The U.S. Sun’s Ryan Sanudo wrote on July 23. “The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year purchased the home on July 13 for 23,000,260, records show.

“Construction is underway on the mansion that features almost 15,000 square feet of living space. Garrett can also enjoy a large pool and a guest house.”

The residence is roughly 30 minutes from SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ home and Garrett’s new primary place of business. The move west also brings Garrett closer to his girlfriend, pro snowboarder Chloe Kim, Sanudo noted.

Myles Garrett a Player to Watch in Rams Training Camp

Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, but the star will be one of the most closely watched players during the Rams’ training camp.

“The Rams got a glimpse of Garrett on their practice field during the end of OTAs, but training camp will be the first time they will get to see him in pads,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on July 23. “The edge rusher had an NFL-record 23 sacks last season and 33 tackles for loss.”

The same will be true when Garrett and the Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.