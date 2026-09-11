Myles Garrett Tells Eyebrow-Raising Truth After Blowout Loss in Rams Debut

Myles Garrett did not mince words after the Los Angeles Rams’ season-opening loss.

“This was the worst version of myself that I’ve put out there. And I’ve got to be better,” Garrett told reporters postgame, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop on September 10. “I’ve got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I’ve shown that I’ve been before.”

Garrett battled knee soreness during training camp, sitting out of several practices leading up to his disappointing Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers.

Garrett said the “main thing” was “getting healthy” for Week 2 against the New York Giants.

“When I was out there, I was a little bit more focused on myself and trying to stay healthy than what they were doing and that showed,” Garrett said, per Barshop. “I wasn’t who I needed to be for my team.”

He also said that the group has to do a lot more, pointing to himself “especially” among the Rams’ leaders to right the ship.

The candid comments sparked a slew of reactions, many of which painted the situation in a negative light for Garrett and the Rams.

Rams Questioned Over Myles Garrett

“So I guess they downplayed it this whole time huh,” Rams content creator Holden Cantor posted on X in reaction to Garrett’s comments.

One fan posted, “Got a lot of questions for Reggie Scott.”

Scott is the Rams’ Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance. He has been with the Rams for nearly two decades. Notably, Garrett downplayed the idea that Scott had helped him learn anything new about his body.

“I don’t think I’ve ever looked at it like that,” Garrett told reporters on September 8. “I do have a lot of respect for him, just know how much respect he’s garnered from the staff and to all the players here. So, that’s what the most thing I’ve learne: How well he works with myself, but also everyone.”

Another fan lamented the cost of the Rams’ trade for Garrett, which included multiple draft picks and Jared Verse.

The fan believes Garrett’s comments were “not good.”

“This means he’s basically going to be a shell of himself all season with this friggin knee injury,” the fan posted on X, adding to the negative reactions to Garrett’s comments. “We got damaged goods. should’ve just kept verse.”

Garrett denied the Rams’ approach to traveling being an issue, saying,” per Barshop, “I don’t doubt the decision-making of my coach and my organization.

“They did what was best for us and we didn’t execute on the field when we needed to.”

Myles Garrett Gets Reprieve

Garrett’s ownership of his shortcomings did receive some support following his lackluster, part-time performance. It may have been in the minority, but it was still notable following a near-worst-case scenario.

“Myles Garrett putting way too much pressure on himself. You can only rehab so hard. Literally just one bad game, relative to his standards,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X on September 10. “There’s a lot of pressure on the Rams in general with the masses (myself included) basically assuming they’re going to be some mega super team.

“Aaron Donald is going to have some crazy expectations on him too that probably aren’t realistic, at least initially.”

The Rams did not bring Donald along for the trip.

The Rams’ issues went beyond Garrett, as impactful as he was supposed to be. Their revamped secondary with Super Bowl champions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson struggled. So did their offense, which is running back the same group from 2025.

That group ranked first in overall and scoring offense last season. They hardly resembled that version of themselves at any point in this contest.