LA Rams’ Myles Garrett Under Fire After Admitting Harsh Reality

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett has ignited a firestorm.

“The biggest move of the offseason happened when the L.A. Rams traded for Myles Garrett. It was such a dramatic move that it got Aaron Donald out of retirement. And then came the first game in Australia,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said in a clip shared on X on September 11.

“Garrett’s still injured, and he said so. Garrett not playing at his highest capacity because he was concerned about the injury. Garrett, for some reason, on the field for six special teams plays, even though he was sufficiently injured that it was something he was thinking about in a way that kept him from performing at the level he’s used to.’

Florio added, “That’s not good for the Rams.”

“Got to get him healthy. Got to get him to the point where he plays a lot like the guy that he was last year. Or, at a minimum, plays like the guy in Jared Verse.”

Verse, of course, was one of the key parts of the Rams’ trade package for Garrett this offseason, along with their 2027 first-round draft pick and several other selections. There is already a growing chorus for Verse to show his former team and his replacement up.

Insider Doubles Down on Rams’ Myles Garrett as Cleveland Weighs In

Florio did not just post a video about Garrett. He also expressed himself in written form, doubling down on the troubling development for the Rams and their new star.

“Garrett … didn’t play in the preseason and barely practiced in training camp because of a knee injury,” Florio wrote on September 11, noting the player said his focus is to get himself healthy. “Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year whose trade to the Rams was the NFL’s most talked-about offseason move, was a total non-factor against the 49ers. The Rams have to hope that was the worst version of him they’ll see.”

Garrett has not escaped the wrath of a scorned fanbase in Cleveland, either.

“What did he do all offseason? Went to this thing, went to that thing, was in LA doing commercials, and you show up like that in game one? After the team gave up everything for you? Bad look, man. Bad look. Boy, karma’s a b****, isn’t it?” ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo said on “The Tony Rizzo Show” on September 11

“He was a non-factor. Hey, man, I’m not wishing ill on people that leave. You leave here, fine. Would you feel bad for Myles Garrett?”

Rizzo answered his own question, “Hell no. Hell no. Cleveland to the casket drops, baby.”

The Rams did not have Donald against the 49ers, either. Still, what looked to be the makings of a super team looked like it needed all the help that it could get in the opener. Garrett took it upon himself and the Rams’ leaders to step up.

Their next opportunity is against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” at home in Week 2.