Former Rams RB Sends Message Amid Significant Career News

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams only rostered Myles Gaskin for a brief time.

They plucked him off the Minnesota Vikings and turned him loose just over one month later, and he returned to the NFC North.

A former seventh-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, Gaskin has bounced around in recent years. Now, the former Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks runner has announced a major career decision.

Myles Gaskin Delivers Retirement News

Gaskin began by thanking God and, eventually, “all those who showed love and support both on and off the field,” as the former Vikings pickup announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

“Thank you, God; you have allowed me to live my childhood’s greatest dream, which was to play the game I loved at the highest level. You have allowed it for seven years as a professional, four years in the greatest setting in college football as a Dawg at the University of Washington,” Gaskin posted on Instagram on August 19. “Before that, at O’Dea High School… and before that as a Richmond Bulldog.

“Thank you to all those who showed love and support both on and off the field”.

Gaskin added, “Football… there will never be enough words to explain how I feel about you, so I won’t even try,” vowing to pay it forward to the next generation.

“Thank you. It’s been real. #MMFG #FFF – Faith, Family, Football,” Gaskin said, signing off on his heartfelt message and officially closing one significant chapter of his life with “All Glory to [God].”

Gaskin, 29, was taken 235th overall in the 2019 draft.

Myles Gaskin Steps Away After Super Bowl

“Gaskin spent part of last season with the Seahawks and played one game. He saw action on three offensive snaps and five on special teams and totaled three carries for 6 yards,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on August 19

“In his career, Gaskin played 47 games with 17 starts. He totaled 367 carries for 1,360 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 102 catches for 712 yards and six touchdowns.”

Gaskin appeared in one game for the Rams, playing six snaps, all on special teams.

Former Rams Second-Round Pick Joins in Outpouring of Support

Gaskin’s announcement brought out droves of supporters, from fans to family and his teammates from his various stops in the NFL, including former Rams second-round selection (2020) Cam Akers.

“Congrats my guy!” Akers posted in the replies to Gaskin’s post.

Like Gaskin, Akers also played for the Vikings in the past, and he was also with the Seahawks during the 2025 season, earning his second Super Bowl ring.

Akers was injured for most of the Rams’ 2021 regular season before returning in Week 18 and then starting their final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams traded Akers to the Vikings in 2023, where he and Gaskin were also teammates, but they claimed the latter off Minnesota’s practice squad, so they missed being teammates in LA

Still, the two backs have a fairly extensive history.