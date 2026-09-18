Giants’ Cam Skattebo Puts Rams’ Aaron Donald on Notice Amid ‘MNF’ Update

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo did not mince words about Aaron Donald ahead of facing the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

Skattebo has the utmost respect for the 10-time Pro Bowler. He also not backing down.

“He’s had a couple years off, and I’m sure he’s ready to go and he’s excited to play, but he’s still got to play football. He hasn’t practiced a ton. He hasn’t played in game yet or played a ton. So, I mean it’s–if it is his first game, then he’s got to be ready for it just like we do,” Skattebo told reporters on September 17. “I’m excited to play against him. He’s one of the best to ever do it.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good challenge for the guys up front–it’s going to be a good challenge. If I have to meet him in the hole on third and one, then so be it. I got to get 1 yard. But he’s a good player. He’s one of the best to ever do it. So, all respect to him.”

Skattebo’s comments come amid the news that Donald practiced in full on Thursday, the Rams’ first session of the week thanks to the Monday night window.

However, his status for the contest remains up in the air.

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Aaron Donald for Giants-Rams on ‘Monday Night Football’

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke with media members on Thursday, and he largely maintained his stance on Donald’s status.

“‘He’s obviously chomping at the bit’ to play,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson posted on X on September 17, relayying the coach’s message. “What we are hopeful is, is that we’ll have some good work today and tomorrow, and then hopefully he’s feeling good enough. And if he says he’s ready to go, then we’ll be excited to see him rock.”

The Rams posted “Locked in” with a padlock emoji, with Donald leading a cut-up of practice.

Despite his participation, The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported that Donald’s status for Monday night is still “TBD.”

Additionally, Atkins reported that Rams S Kam Kinchens will not practice today with a hamstring injury,” while “Kam Curl, Omar Speights and Nate Landman will all be limited” and “Davante Adams will have a veteran rest day.”

The Rams have two more practice sessions for Donald and the others to get right.