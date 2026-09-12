Rams Get Good News on $88 Million Former Commanders Offensive Lineman

Regardless of what happens with Alaric Jackson in the courts or the NFL’s decision on his situation, the Los Angeles Rams have questions at offensive tackle, and they just got a helping hand from the Washington Commanders in the form of DJ Humphries.

“We have released T D.J. Humphries,” the Commanders posted on X on September 11.

Humphries, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, taken 24th overall in the 2015 draft. He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most importantly, Humphries has been with the Rams, playing in eight games with one start for LA during the 2025 regular season. That could make him a more appealing option to have around for the Rams than signing someone else off the street in an emergency situation.

In his career, Humphries has started 101 of 108 regular-season contests.

Humphries was on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Commanders, but the ex-Rams OL has earned $88.9 million in his career, per Over The Cap, and can be choosy with his next team.

Rams Get Another Opportunity to Sign D.J. Humphries

Humphries also has one start in four postseason appearances and has a pre-existing relationship with Rams assistant head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“The offense is kind of–it’s kind of the offense that I ran earlier with Kliff and, I guess, a lot of that same stuff,” Humphries told reporters in August, underscoring how much of an impact the first-year Rams coach had on him (and the Commanders).

“It’s easier for me to kind of mesh in. “

Asked how he was going to help the Commanders, Humphries said, “Do my job. That’s all. That’s how I help. Just do my job.

“I’m not the gonna come here and change anything that guys have been doing. All I could do is do my job, and, hopefully, my personality and my energy is infectious and getting the guys excited and riled up. But other than that, I’m just here to block the end.”

Of course, Humphries’ return may depend on if he and Aaron Donald have buried the hatchet.

This all matters because of Jackson’s uncertain future, but also the questions around the Rams’ depth behind him and right tackle Warren McClendon, who is a first-year full-time starter.

Commanders Insider Suspects DJ Humphries Could Return

The Athletic’s Commanders insider, Ben Standig, posted “Possible D.J. Humphries consideration (beyond a flat-out release),” listing a potential sequence of events that would mean the veteran sticks around, freezing the Rams out.

Vested veterans (4+ years) have their contracts guaranteed for the season if on the Week 1 roster.

Therefore, someone from the PS is elevated for Week 1 as OL8, or they keep Wylie, Gulbin, Togiai active

Then reset for Week 2 by re-signing DJH

“DJH only signed here recently,” Standing noted. “A change of mind is always possible. It would just seem odd this close to the opener.”

While that may be the Commanders’ plan, the Rams could try to play spoiler.

The Rams can lean on that Kingsbury connection to bring back a player who would take little to no time to get up to speed. That, again, would be invaluable if something happened to Jackson, be it discipline or an injury.

Jackson has also battled blood clots in recent seasons. Humphries also has experience at right tackle, though he has not done that full time since the 2016 season.