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Rams Get Good News About Puka Nacua, Super Bowl Champion Teammate

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Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
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The Rams can breathe a bit easier about Puka Nacua for the time being.

The Los Angeles Rams can breathe a sigh of relief regarding star wide receiver Puka Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson. The latter is a Super Bowl champion.

“No other players will be placed on the commissioner exempt list today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 30. “Other matters still remain under the league’s review: Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson in Los Angeles, Rashod Bateman in Baltimore.”

Both players are integral to the Rams’ postseason hopes.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2025, the Rams are thinking Super Bowl in 2026. They will need Nacua and Jackson to get there.

Rams Face Delayed Resolution on Critical Starting Duo

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
GettyAlaric Jackson is one of multiple lingering matters for the Rams.

This is a positive development for the Rams. However, it also leaves them to wait for a resolution for both Nacua and Jackson.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted the Rams’ “surprising trade” for Tutu Atwell.

That addition adds a needed speed option and could cover a potential suspension of Nacua under the league’s personal conduct policy,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on August 28, adding on for Jackson.

“The Rams would ideally proceed with nine offensive linemen, but injuries to [Keagen] Trost and [Justin] Dedich have muddied the picture, as has a potential looming suspension for Jackson. It makes sense to create extra space at tackle, given the questions facing Jackson and Trost and the fact that [David] Quessenberry is 36.”

The most difficult part for the Rams is the lack of control.

The league step in at any time. Nacua’s civil legal matter is also ongoing, adding another distraction for them and the star playmaker.

Moreover, the longer it takes for a decision to come down, the more likely it becomes that one will during a critical point in the campaign. That would be a disaster for the Rams, who have had their offensive tackle and wide receiver depth questioned.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Rams Get Good News About Puka Nacua, Super Bowl Champion Teammate

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