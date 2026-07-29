Rams Announce Deal With Former 49ers O-Lineman

The Los Angeles Rams continued their roster activity from the first two days of training camp. This time, the Rams brought on veteran Blake Hance.

Hance’s arrival follows the Rams’ moves to add fellow offensive lineman Bill Murray and defensive back Alex Cook. All three moves follow the Rams losing reserve OL Justin Dedich and backup cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton to injuries.

How long Hance and the others stick around is something to monitor in that regard.

Rams Announce Blake Hance Signing

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams said in a post on X on July 29, specifying that it was “Free Agent Signing OL Blake Hance.”

Hance, 30, is entering his eighth NFL season, while the Rams are his eighth team.

He began his career with the Buffalo Bills. However, he has also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars (twice), San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and the then-Washington Redskins.

The Rams signed Hance on Tuesday, July 28. They drew attention on social media with their latest roster move hitting the transaction wire.

Hance has started 11 of his 63 games played in the NFL.

He is a camp body for the Rams as they navigate their injury issues, specifically regarding Dedich. The Rams had to turn to Dedich for multiple starts in each of the past two seasons. So, his role–which will likely go to one of the Rams’ in-house options–is hardly minuscule.

“He just had a little–he had a hand accident around the 4th of July,” McVay told reporters on July 28. “That’s kind of what’s keeping him out for now.”

Hance has experience at guard and tackle, which could make him valuable if he sticks.

The Rams face uncertainty along their offensive line with starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is dealing with an ongoing legal matter and could face discipline from the league even with a favorable outcome in the justice system.

McVay has said the Rams will let both the legal and the league processes play out before acting, but Hance could be auditioning for a larger role as LT2. That is, if Jackson is forced to miss time.

This story will be updated shortly…