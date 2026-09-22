Rams Super Bowl Champion Reunites With Former Coach in Deal to Join NFC Rival

The Los Angeles Rams could very well end up have to go through old friend Johnny Hekker, though it would have to be in the postseason.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 22 that “the #Vikings are signing four-time Pro Bowl P Johnny Hekker, sources say,” adding, “Hekker is back with the team after being released in August.”

Hekker is one of the few remaining St. Louis Rams in the NFL.

He entered the league as a college free agent with the organization out of Oregon State in 2012, and spent 10 years with the club, through their return to LA in 2016.

Rams Super Bowl Champ Johnny Hekker Signs With Vikings

In Minnesota, Hekker reunites with former Rams offensive coordinator and current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was in LA duing the 2020 and 2021 seasons before moving on to the NFC North. Hekker beat two others for a spot that is open due to an injury to Brett Thorson.

In addition to Hekker, the Vikings also worked out veteran journeyman Matt Haack and rookie Jack Stonehouse.

They were most recently with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, respectively.

Hekker earned all four of his Pro Bowls and four First Team All-Pro nods with the Rams, but he has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans in his 14-plus-season career in the NFL.

Rams Special Teams Falling Short Again

Hekker’s signing in Minnesota also comes at a time when the Rams’ special teams is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

“At what point do we have a conversation about Ethan Evans? He’s just not it,” On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on September 21, following a 38-yard punt from the 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Grisak added further context on the extent of the Rams’ woes on Tuesday.

Through two games, the Rams rank 27th in field goals, extra points, and kickoffs, 29th in punt returns, and 32nd in kick returns.

“It took two weeks, but with at -15.7%, the Rams special teams unit ranks dead last in DVOA in the NFL,” Grisak posted. “The Rams went into the offseason and said Ethan Evans, Xavier Smith, and Harrison Mevis were good enough.

Rams head coach Sean McVay turned the special teams unit over in the past year.

Evans is one of the few holdovers from the start of 2025. Unfortunately for the Rams, Hekker is no longer an option if Evans cannot recover.