Rams Super Bowl Champion on Notice After Record-Setting Addition

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have done well to turn over their roster in the wake of their 2021 run to the Super Bowl and a championship. One of the remnants of that team, tight end Tyler Higbee, may not be long for the Rams’ roster.

Higbee is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 campaign, and the Rams have bolstered the position in back-to-back offseasons.

The selection of Terrance Ferguson in the first round of the 2025 draft could prove telling.

“Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was a regular contributor in the offseason before missing most of last season following a 2023 torn ACL,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on May 16. “Higbee, who had 495 receiving yards two seasons ago, is now 32 and entering a contract year.”

“L.A. just used a second-round pick on tight end Terrance Ferguson, and it would have both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen for depth if Higbee was released,” Knox argued.

Higbee caught eight passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season.

Rams Boast Depth at TE Position

Higbee appeared in three games in 2024. He has missed at least one game in five of the past six seasons entering 2025. Moreover, none of those absences were the typical rest in that many teams give veterans at the end of the regular season.

Ferguson, the Ducks’ all-time receptions leader, is the highest-drafted tight end the Rams have selected since making Gerald Everett the No. 44 overall pick in 2017.

The former Oregon Ducks star had a 117-1,396-14 line over his final three collegiate seasons.

Higbee’s absences in 2024 opened the door for Parkinson to contribute more. Parkinson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, caught 30 passes for 294 yards and 1 TD in 2024, his first season with the Rams after four seasons with their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

Allen, a fifth-rounder in 2023, caught 6 balls for 39 yards in 2024. He has played in 30 games with six starts over his two seasons in the league.

The Rams also have undrafted rookie free agents Mark Redman and Anthony Torres.

Both players are listed at 6-foot-6, just as Allen, Ferguson, and Higbee are. Parkinson is the tallest of the Rams’ tight ends at 6-foot-7. The similarities in body types take away a potential advantage for Higbee, who could fall victim to the numbers game with the Rams.

Writing May Be on Wall for Tyler Higbee’s Rams Tenure

Ferguson gets a four-year, $9.7 million rookie scale contract as the No. 46 overall pick of the draft. The Rams are in good shape financially, but Ferguson’s contract is roughly $1 million more than Higbee’s 2025 salary.

Higbee is in the final year of a two-year, $17 million pact. The Rams can cut Higbee after June 1 and save $6.7 million in savings with $2.1 million in dead money.

It hasn't taken long to realize just how important Tyler Higbee is to the Rams offense. Big reason why I think they go TE early in the draft. This is such an tight window over Blake Cashman. Perfect placement from Stafford. pic.twitter.com/VXNTrIPzFV — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 18, 2025

Perhaps even more notably, Parkinson carries the highest 2025 cap charge among Rams TEs.

His $9.8 million salary is $1.1 million more than Higbee’s, but the ex-division rival has another year left on his three-year, $22.5 million deal. The Rams’ best chance to shed salary among the tight end group is also their most established and accomplished option, Higbee.