Rams Super Bowl Champion on ‘Hot Seat’ Entering OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams began organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, and the start has sparked many hot takes. That includes about the Rams’ roster and tight end Tyler Higbee’s place on it.

LA has built up the position over the past few years. The club has a glut of options as the offseason program continues.

The result could be bad news for the veteran Super Bowl champion.

Rams’ TE Tyler Higbee Picked for ‘Hot Seat’ Prediction

Higbee is one of eight tight ends on the Rams’ roster as OTAs begin. He could be fighting for a roster spot following an injury-marred 2025 campaign. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame listed Higbee among the vets around the NFL who could be “on the hot seat.”

“No team loves to use three-tight end sets more than Rams coach Sean McVay. After being married almost exclusively to 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, three WRs) for years, McVay used 13 personnel on more than 30% of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps last season, more than double any other team,” Verderame wrote on May 26.

“That said, the Rams have four tight ends who played at least 31% of their snaps, including veterans Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee and rookie Terrance Ferguson. After drafting Max Klare from Ohio State in the second round, Los Angeles is potentially looking at rostering five tight ends, an absurd figure that exceeds most standard depth charts by one, if not two.”

Verderame noted that the Rams’ reliance on tight ends was partly born out of necessity.

The Rams released Cooper Kupp, their best blocking receiver, who joined the Seattle Seahawks in free agency last offseason. It worked, so the Rams “stuck with it.”

“Looking at the cap sheet, Ferguson and Klare are signed for three and four more years, respectively. Parkinson and Allen are free agents after 2026, but Allen is the best blocker of the group, and Parkinson had 408 yards and eight touchdowns last year, and he’s 27. Conversely, Higbee is age 33 and has played 13 games over the past two seasons. Although he was given a two-year deal this winter, the Rams could net a Day 3 pick for him while eating only $2.1 million in dead cap while saving $2.9 million.”

Rams Predicted to Keep Six TEs

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo also cited the Rams’ glut of tight ends as a potential misstep, though he did not specifically name Higbee as a cut or trade candidate. Parkinson has been the subject of similar roster predictions, but neither he nor Higbee may be in danger at all.

Turf Show Times’ Steven Ridings predicted that the Rams would retain six tight ends, citing Higbee as one of the players “guaranteed to make the roster.”

Rams Wire’s Oliver G. called Verderame’s selection of Higbee “puzzling.”

The Rams’ decision to re-sign Higbee seems to conflict with Verderame’s assessment. In particular, the financial aspect did not affect the Rams’ thinking. However, they re-signed Higbee before landing Klare in the 2026 draft.

Higbee’s role with the Rams could differ more than at any other point in his career. His roster spot could remain secure, given the veteran presence that he brings to a relatively young group.