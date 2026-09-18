Rams Add ‘Human Missile’ & 6-2, 305-Pound Defensive Tackle in Roster Shake-Up

The Los Angeles Rams have shaken up their roster ahead of facing the New York Giants in Week 2 on “Monday Night Football.”

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team announced in a post on X on September 18, noting that they “Signed S Tanner Ingle from Practice Squad to Active Roster,” as well as “Signed to Practice Squad DT Jaxson Moi.”

Ingle is someone Rams head coach Sean McVay has lauded, calling him a “human missile.”

“YouTube Tanner Ingle’s highlights at NC State, and he was truly playing on the line of scrimmage,”Rams general manager Les Snead told the booth during the broadcast of the game. “It was almost like he was a WILL linebacker at NC State. And boy, it’s just a fun YouTube. Tonight, go home and do it, and you will understand why he is doing what he’s doing on the field.”

Ingle, who turns 27 in October, has tallied 2 total tackles in four career regular-season appearances all with the Rams.

The move does not bode well for starter Kam Kinchens’ availability in Week 2.

Rams Add Tanner Ingle, Jaxson Moi in Roster Shuffle

Moi replaces Ingle on the Rams’ practice squad roster, and brings decent size to the defensive line.

“The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder joins a Rams roster already including a pair of former Tennessee stars in outside linebacker Byron Young, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2025, and safety Jaylen McCollough, who was an undrafted free agent two years ago, but had four interceptions as a rookie in 2024 and started six games for L.A. last season,” Go Vols’ Patrick Brown wrote in April when Moi initially joined the club.

“Moi is one of seven Tennessee players to sign with NFL teams after going undrafted over the weekend.”

The Rams are looking to get in the win column in Week 2, and Ingle could help them do it.