Rams Player Facing NFL Punishment After ‘Monday Night Football’

The Los Angeles Rams got a big win on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Giants in Week 2, but the ire that safety Tanner Ingle drew in-game could turn into discipline from the league office in the coming days.

During the third quarter of the eventual 28-6 Rams win, officials flagged Ingle for “unnecessary roughness” on what the broadcast framed as a “late hit” on Giants’ running back Tyrone Tracy.

Tracy was returning a kickoff, and Rams corner Josh Wallace had already recorded the stop.

Ingle came in with an additional blow while Tracy was already out of bounds with Wallace forcing him into the sidelines. The infraction gifted the Giants with an additional 15 yards on a drive that ended with a field goal.

For Ingle, a furoth-year former undrafted free agent, the decision to put a final touch on the kick return could come at a significant financial cost.

There are several layers to the call against him.

Rams’ Tanner Ingle Could Hear From NFL

Late hits are among the various fineable offenses in the NFL, which means Ingle could indeed be docked for his actions in the Rams’ win if the league sees the play similarly to the broadcast team did on first blush.

Per the NFL, first-time offenses can lead to fines reaching $11,941 and as much as $17,911 on second offenses.

However, Joe Buck later clarified that officials got Ingle of “illegal use of the helmet.”

Those fines can range from $23,882 the first time to $47,762 the second time and after. That would be a far greater blow to the bank account for Ingle. He is on a practice squad contract, with Over The Cap listing the value at $289,583.

That would mean possibly surrendering 8.2% of his salary over one infraction. There is yet another layer to the play that does not bode well for Ingle.

Tracy was technically a “defenseless player.”

Among the various definitions the NFL applies, “a runner already in the grasp of a tackler and whose forward progress has been stopped” fits Tracy’s status when Ingle made contact. Those fines can be up to $17,911 (first) and $23,882 (second).

Even with all of those possible outcomes, there is even more to the situation that could spell bad news for Ingle.

NFL’s Revision Looms Large for Rams Safety

Ingle’s play in the Rams’ win appeared to fit the criteria for two of the five rules–launching and hits on defenseless players–mentioned in the NFL and NFLPA’s joint announcement in August on enhanced player safety measures this season.

At the least, he could earn his first of three strikes under the newly-framed guidelines.

The third strike would trigger an automatic one-game suspension. But Ingle could get his money back at the end of the year. That is, if he is fined for this but avoids another such infraction.

McVay is a fan of Ingles, previously calling him a “human missile.” But the coach could be seen giving the player what for as he came off the field following the call. Ingle did not record a stat in the Rams win.

The NFL issues fines at its own discretion, even for infractions that went uncalled.

That means that any player who stepped on the field has the potential to hear from them. Ingle heightened his chances as the Rams defeated the Giants.