Rams Super Bowl Champion Predicted to Sign $48 Million Contract

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
Alaric Jackson #77 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has gone from undrafted free agent to starting 29 games over the past two seasons.

Now, the former Iowa Hawkeye heads to free agency amid a dearth of quality options.

“Jackson finished off 2024 on a $4.9M restricted tender, setting up what should prove to be a nice pay raise in his first trip to the open market,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on February 11. “The 26-year-old projected toward a 3 year, $48M contract in our system.”

“The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has settled in quite nicely over the past few years protecting the blindside of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, with a career year across the board in 2024 coming at just the right time,” PFF.com wrote in January.

Jackson is hitting free agency off a one-year, $4.9 million contract.

Ginnitti’s projection is lower than some others. PFF projected Jackson would sign a four-year contract for $58 million with $37.8 million guaranteed.

Rams LT Alaric Jackson Due for Significant Raise in Free Agency

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

GettyPuka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates alongside Alaric Jackson #77 against the New Orleans Saints.

The bidding for Jackson’s services could get too expensive for the Rams.

“There are a lot of differing opinions on Alaric Jackson in the personnel departments of guys I’ve talked with. Some love him and some don’t,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco wrote on February 14. “But when a starting left tackle hits the market, he will get action. That coupled with him being 26 should get him a nice contract.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated that Jackson could land a contract the Rams are unwilling to match or beat in free agency.

“Jackson might have priced himself out of Los Angeles, proving to be a reliable starting tackle with upside,” Fowler wrote in January. “He’s known in the Rams building as a hard worker, and with more consistency he can become a top-15, top-20 left tackle.”

Fowler also suggested the Rams could target Minnesota Vikings free agent Cam Robinson to replace Jackson in free agency.

“Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold, with the recent precedent of Garett Bolles‘ four-year, $82 million deal in Denver as a comp,” Fowler wrote. “The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help.”

Fowler noted that Robinson could also return to Minnesota, potentially leaving the Rams in limbo. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested the Rams could pursue a short-term deal with Jackson.

“Jackson played this season on a $4.89 million restricted free agent tender, and if he’s looking for high-end left tackle money, the Rams might not be able to sign him before free agency in March,” Graziano wrote on February 9. “If he’s a big enough priority for them, the franchise tag is an option.”

According to Over The Cap, the franchise tag for an offensive lineman is $25.1 million.

Rams OL Deemed ‘Biggest Offseason Priority’

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

GettyRob Havenstein #79, Kevin Dotson #69, Beaux Limmer #50, Steve Avila #73 and Alaric Jackson #77 of the Los Angeles Rams line up against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson was a reserve on the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021, his rookie. He has become integral in recent seasons.

However, he is not the Rams’ only question mark along their “biggest offseason priority.”

“Biggest offseason priority: Figure out the future of the offensive line,” ESPN wrote in January. “[Rob] Havenstein has one non-guaranteed year left on his contract, and left tackle Alaric Jackson is a free agent. Jonah Jackson, who signed a three-year deal this offseason, lost his job to rookie sixth-round center Beaux Limmer.”

The direction the Rams take with their offensive line could depend on what happens with Stafford.

