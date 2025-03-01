Rams Agree to $57 Million Contract With Super Bowl Champion Before Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams were aggressive on Day 2 of the scouting combine workouts, first agreeing to retain quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then retaining another Super Bowl champion in left tackle Alaric Jackson to protect him.

Jackson, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021.

He now becomes the 10th-highest-paid left tackle in terms of total salary. Where he ranks in guaranteed money depends on the language of the deal.

“The #Rams and LT Alaric Jackson have agreed to a 3-year, $57M deal with $35M guaranteed, keeping him in Los Angeles to protect Matthew Stafford. Jackson, who was set to be a top free agent in a few weeks, will now remain with the Rams as they lock in the 26-year-old former undrafted free agent,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on February 28.

“It’s been a big day for the #Rams: It started during a meeting with Matthew Stafford that resulted in a new deal to keep him in LA, and now they’ve locked in their franchise LT, Alaric Jackson, on a 3-year, $57M contract.”

Alaric Jackson was an undrafted free agent with an “average backup or special teamer” rating ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Four years later, he’s a franchise left tackle getting a big contract. Iowa. https://t.co/lFvFHMzTcZ pic.twitter.com/YggjnQneED — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) February 28, 2025

Jackson started 29 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A reserve on the 2021 Rams team that went on to win the Super Bowl, Pro Football Focus ranked Jackson 23rd among all offensive tackles during the 2024 regular season.

Rams LT Alaric Jackson Beats Projection

The Rams will create additional room with planned moves to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson. How their plan to restructure Matthew Stafford’s contract will impact their cap remains unknown.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $44.1 million to spend before factoring in those planned transactions.

For Jackson, his deal is better than the one Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti projected for him.

“Jackson finished off 2024 on a $4.9M restricted tender, setting up what should prove to be a nice pay raise in his first trip to the open market,” Ginnitti wrote on February 11. “The 26-year-old projected toward a 3 year, $48M contract in our system.”

Had the Rams not re-signed Jackson, he figured to generate a healthy amount of interest in free agency this offseason.

That could make the money paid over projection a relative bargain in the long run.

“An undrafted player who developed into a stable protector of Matthew Stafford’s blind side, Jackson may have priced himself out of the Rams’ market,” NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal wrote on February 24.

The Rams have quickly addressed two of their bigger questions with Stafford and Jackson and can now move on to other areas of need.

Rams Can Focus on Remaining Needs

The Rams may not be done addressing the offensive line. Right tackle Rob Havenstein turns 33 years old in May. With Jackson and Kupp on their way out, Havenstein is poised to carry the third-highest cap hit on the Rams in 2025.

Elsewhere on the offense, Kupp’s departure creates a void at wide receiver. The Rams could also opt to find a developmental QB this offseason.

Defensively, the Rams have questions at linebacker and in the secondary.

Stafford was only the beginning of the Rams’ offseason work. He was the most significant piece, informing how they must operate the rest of the spring. Jackson was a critical follow-up move that eliminated one potential concern.

Next, the Rams must determine how they can go from the doorstep of the NFC Championship Game back to the Super Bowl.