Rival Eyeing Rams as Potential Draft Hurdle Amid Trade Interest: Report

The Los Angeles Rams are a team to watch on multiple fronts ahead of the 2025 draft, which begins on April 24, including a potential trade.

Among the many potential scenarios to monitor, the Rams have been a projected landing spot for one of the offensive tackles projected to go in the first round. They re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57.7 million contract.

However, right tackle Rob Havenstein’s three-year, $34.5 million pact.

LA owns the No. 26 overall pick, and other teams are well aware they could target OT, which could have a domino effect.

“I’ve heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1. They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote on April 18. “I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board.”

Awesome answer from Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson. Mentioned two Rams – Rob Havenstein and Andrew Whitworth as two guys he likes. Havenstein helped him with his pass sets after a spring practice last year and was a big fan of Whitworth’s game. Could Rams draft another Wisconsin OL? pic.twitter.com/QUZvy8v74S — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) March 1, 2025

Former draft picks AJ Arcuri (No. 261, 2022 draft) and Warren McClendon (No. 174, 2023 draft) are the only other tackles on the roster as of April 19.

Long-time reserve Joseph Noteboom remains available in free agency, though.

Trade Down Could Prove Risky for Rams

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein ranked offensive tackle fifth out of 11th position groups in the 2025 class in terms of strength.

“This year’s crop of early-round OTs is much more speculative. Five tackles should come off the board inside the first round, with Armand Membou being the safest of the group,” Zeirlein wrote in March.

“Ozzy Trapilo and Anthony Belton are Day 2 picks and solid future starters, but many of the second- and third-round tackles could end up being average rather than high-impact talents. From a depth standpoint, teams can hit reset on some first-contract selections who didn’t pan out from past drafts, but there won’t be many ‘diamonds in the rough’ to mine this year.”

Trading down could move the Rams out of range of the top prospects and too early for Tier 2.

The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked the Rams’ roster No. 8 before the 2025 draft, noting they need to do more work on the offensive line and defense.

“The offensive line is average, so that’s not an immediate need, though a dominant offensive tackle could go a long way to helping this offense take another step toward elite,” Mock wrote on April 17. “The defensive line made strides last year with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, but they’re still lacking playmakers on that side of the ball, especially at linebacker where they project to have one of the worst units in the league.”

Oregon OT Floated as Rams Draft Target

Rams general manager Les Snead has earned a reputation for making trades. The Rams’ lack of premium draft capital could spark another deal.

They own eight selections, but just two are in the top 100, and one of them is No. 90 overall.

The Rams don’t have a second-round selection in 2025,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on April 17. “There’s not a ton of difference between the players available at 26 and those at 40—right about where Bleacher Report ranks Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.”

Every one-on-one pass rep between Josh Conerly Jr. (#76) and Abdul Carter (#11) Speed vs. Speed pic.twitter.com/4FgENMfKnz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 8, 2025

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Conerly as OT4 and the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class.

That would make for a steal if the Rams could trade back and still land him.

“A quick, fluid mover, Conerly has the range to reach his landmarks laterally in pass protection and on the move, at the second level and in the run game,” Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” draft guide on April 9.

“He will put himself in some compromised positions, especially against power rushers, but his recovery balance is exceptional. Overall, Conerly must continue refining his hands and core strength, but he is on the right trajectory and enters the NFL with a promising foundation based on athletic movements and body control. Currently a ‘bend, don’t break’ blocker, he has the talent to become a solid starter early in his NFL career.”